Indian woman disguised herself as a man for 36 years to raise daughter safely after husband's passing

A 57-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu, India, disguised herself as a man for over 30 years to raise her daughter safely.

S Petchiammal lost her husband to a heart attack soon after their marriage.

She was only 20 years old back then.

Petchiammal gave birth to a baby girl after her husband's passing and decided to raise her daughter singlehandedly.

However, she faced taunts and harassment at work due to her gender.

To continue working and raising her daughter peacefully in a patriarchal society, Petchiammal cut her hair short and disguised as a man called "Muthu".

The single mum revealed that she suffered from harassment when she worked at construction sites, hotels and tea shops, New Indian Express reported.

Petchiammal later relocated, and her identity card and other official documents were applied under her male identity "Muthu".

Petchiammal safely raised her daughter over the years. Her daughter is now married.

Speaking to New Indian Express, she said she would like to remain as Muthu for the rest of her life.

"This identity ensured a safe life for my daughter. I will remain Muthu until I die,” the Chennai-based newspaper reported her saying.

Top image via New Indian Express