Quah Jingwen smashes record for 200m butterfly at SEA games 2022, 3 siblings clinch 4 golds

The Quah siblings dominated in their individual events on the first day of swimming at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.

The dynamic trio helped to clinch four golds for Team Singapore in the women's 200m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley, women's 100m freestyle, and men's 100m backstroke.

Youngest Quah smashes 200m butterfly record

The youngest Quah – Quah Jing Wen – got the meet off to a good start by bagging the first swimming gold medal of the Games in the 200m butterfly.

The 22-year-old smashed the record entirely, becoming the first Southeast Asian to go below 2:10 seconds.

She set a new SEA Games record and new national record of 2:09.52.

She later stormed to victory in the 200m individual medley (IM) as well, clocking 2:15.98 in a solid victory.

For the 200m IM, she was joined on the podium by her teammate Letitia Sim, who clinched silver (2:16.61), and Thailand's Jinjutha Pholjamjumrus, who won bronze (2:16.75).

Elder Quahs clinch two more golds

The elder sister – Quah Ting Wen – then continued her dominance in the women's 100m freestyle.

The 29-year-old clocked 55.60 to successfully defend her title in the 100m freestyle.

She remains unbeaten in the event in the four editions of the Games.

Quah Zheng Wen, 25, would later follow after his sisters' win with a gold in the 100m backstroke.

He won his pet event comfortably with a time of 54.83.

Vietnam's Paul Le Nguyen won the silver with 56.08, while Indonesia's Farrel Armandio Tangkas was third in 56.21.

In the men's 100m breaststroke, rising star Maximillian Ang also set a new national record to clinch silver for Singapore.

Top images via Singapore Swimming Association Facebook