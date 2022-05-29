Sea eagle tangled by fishing line & hook on a tree at Sungei Buloh succumbs to injuries

A juvenile White-bellied sea eagle had found itself entangled in a fishing line and hook at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve earlier last week.

Five days after being admitted to Jurong Bird Park's avian hospital, the raptor succumbed to its injuries overnight on May 21.

Fishing line and hook removed

The animal had been whisked away by the National Parks Board (NParks) to the avian hospital the moment it managed to wrestle itself free and fell from the tree on May 16.

Mandai Wildlife Group told Mothership the bird park's veterinary team removed the hook lodged in the tip of its beak and entangled fishing line on its body upon admission.

"The bird was severely dehydrated and had an abrasion wound on its left wing, likely inflicted while it struggled to disentangle itself from the fishing lines that were constricting its body," said veterinarian Ellen Rasidi at Jurong Bird Park.

The eagle was put on an intravenous (IV) fluid drip and administered antibiotics to stave off infection.

Wound cleaning and bandage change were done daily, and nutrient-rich formula was tube fed to the bird to help it regain its strength.

Dispose of fishing lines and hooks responsibly

Jurong Bird Park's avian hospital receives about 200 rescued animals from the wild every year.

"Many of the cases involve injuries sustained due to human-wildlife incidents which can be avoided," said Rasidi.

Rasidi encouraged anglers to use sustainable methods of fishing and to dispose of fishing lines and hooks responsibly to protect our native habitats and animals.

Last year, the bird park had successfully rehabilitated and released a similar case involving a White-bellied sea eagle.

The bird was entangled in fishing line on a tree at Sungei Buloh and had two fishing hooks lodged in its wing.

Top images by Mandai Wildlife Group.