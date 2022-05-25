Back

Toy store refunds S$5,800 to father of boy who broke golden Teletubby after public backlash

The company released a second statement, after deleting the first.

Ashley Tan | May 25, 2022, 11:36 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Hong Kong toy store, home to a previously intact life-sized golden Teletubby, has refunded the father of a boy who accidentally knocked the Teletubby over.

Apologised, refunded, and removed all large toys

The toy store, KKPlus, had initially published a statement on its Facebook on May 23, claiming that the incident had been resolved.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the statement also explained that the doll had been in the same spot since November 2021, and that it "had not brought any inconvenience to customers".

The statement was later deleted.

A day later, Kidsland International, the parent company of KKPlus, subsequently shared another statement stating that it has apologised to the family, The Standard reported.

It has also fully refunded them, and "will immediately make improvements to avoid similar incidents from happening".

The store received widespread backlash on social media, when CCTV footage revealed that the doll had toppled over easily.

Netizens had questioned why the 1.8m-tall doll had not been better secured or cordoned off.

KKPlus' manager also acknowledged that the store could have taken better precautions. It has since removed all toys that are over 1m tall, and will be conducting a review of the incident, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

What happened

Photos of the family standing around the shattered remains of Laa-Laa the Teletubby went viral on Facebook.

The father, known only by his surname Cheng, had to fork out HK$33,600 (S$5,879.52) after staff initially told him that his son had kicked the doll over.

However, CCTV footage depicting the contrary surfaced online — the five-year-old boy did not kick the statue over, but had leaned on it, causing it to tumble.

Netizens who had previously accused the boy for his perceived mischief then turned their anger to the store.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Hong Kong emergency report and discussion area Facebook group

Tiger Brokers S'pore: 'Only 700' customers negatively impacted by fee change, refund made out of 'goodwill'

A spokesperson added that they have not been cautioned by MAS or any regulatory bodies over this "commercial matter".

May 25, 2022, 02:50 PM

ICA seizes e-vaporisers & components worth over S$130,000 at Tuas & Woodlands checkpoints

8,520 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods were found below a make-shift bed at Tuas Checkpoint on May 9.

May 25, 2022, 02:43 PM

Sembawang coffeeshop fight sees man attacked by 2 others with plastic chairs & fists

The fight appears to have started in the coffeeshop at 115 Canberra Walk, before spilling out onto the road.

May 25, 2022, 02:10 PM

Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar apologises for Instagram story with racial slur

Oh no.

May 25, 2022, 01:48 PM

Phenomenal iridescent clouds spotted around S'pore on May 24

A rare sight.

May 25, 2022, 12:17 PM

Chan Chun Sing doesn't discuss grades with his children, shares parenting tips with Christopher Lee

What Chan emphasised to his children from the start is to have “determination and discipline”.

May 25, 2022, 11:01 AM

Japan has squarish 1-person ramen cooker made for instant noodles

Ramen.

May 25, 2022, 10:31 AM

At least 18 children & teacher killed in Texas primary school shooting

According to media reports, the gunman is suspected of having murdered his grandmother earlier as well.

May 25, 2022, 09:37 AM

Up to 80% off Hotels & Experiences in S’pore, Thailand, Bali & more from May 25 to 31, 2022

Mark your calendars.

May 24, 2022, 07:10 PM

Over 100 cannabis plants seized at M'sia plantation, former diplomat & son arrested

Believed to be one of the biggest seizures in Malaysian narcotics history.

May 24, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.