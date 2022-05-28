More than 240 million people tune in to watch Stefanie Sun sing in virtual concert

Singaporean Mandopop singer and megastar Stefanie Sun held a virtual concert on Friday, May 27.

The concert, which started at 8pm and streamed on Douyin -- the version of TikTok that's used in China -- saw Sun belt out a number of songs that topped the charts over the course of her two-decade career.

She opened the concert with the song "It doesn't stop raining", before moving on to other familiar numbers like "First day", "I miss him too", "Encounter", "Kite", "I don't love", and "Wish you happiness".

Sun also chatted sporadically with the audience, telling them that she is "very happy to be singing and chatting with everyone" after not being able to see her fans in person in the last two years due to the pandemic.

"I know I haven't seen everyone in quite a while, so I just wanna ask everyone tonight, 'How are y'all doing?'" she said.

An abrupt cut to the livestream when she barely finished the song "Windbreaker", however, invited the displeasure of fans who felt that the ending to the concert was too sudden, according to Sina Finance.

Record numbers

A commenter joked that instead of a livestream, the audience are in "a live chat" with millions of people.

Around 10 minutes later, the livestream resumed, with Sun offering a brief apology and singing "Windbreaker" again before saying goodbye to the audience, drawing the concert officially to a close.

Towards the end of the concert, which wrapped up at around 9:40pm, a record 240 million tuned in. This figure was confirmed by talent management agency Make Music, which was founded by Sun in 2003.

The figure also topped the 100 million who tuned in to watch both replays of Taiwanese singer Jay Chou's concerts staged in 2013 and 2019.

Sun has held three virtual concerts previously in 2020 and 2021. Her last physical tour took place in 2014 and 2015, with 28 concerts held in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Macau.

The 43-year-old has a 10-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter with her husband.

Top image via Make Music