Deceased S'pore man gets Star Wars-themed send-off at Mandai Crematorium

May The Force be with him.

Syahindah Ishak | May 04, 2022, 04:13 PM

Darth Vader once said in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" that one should not underestimate The Force.

And indeed, he was right.

Just recently, The Force was felt right here in Singapore.

Darth Vader seen at Mandai Crematorium

In fact, Darth Vader himself was spotted at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex.

A video of his sighting was posted on TikTok on Apr. 30, 2022.

He, along with a number of stormtroopers, some First Order TIE Fighter Pilots, a few members of the Imperial military, and an Imperial Royal Guard, can be seen walking solemnly behind a coffin, bidding goodbye to the deceased man in it.

The TikTok video was accompanied by the caption: "Goodbye my brother! May The Force be with you."

GIF adapted via icraft4good/TikTok.

GIF adapted via icraft4good/TikTok.

GIF adapted via icraft4good/TikTok.

Here's the full video:

@icraft4good Saying goodbye is hard. #starwars #501st ♬ Star Wars - Produced - Ettore Stratta

Rest in peace, TB-7576

On Apr. 29, 2022, the 501st Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of an international fan-based Star Wars costuming organisation, uploaded a post that referred to the deceased as "TB-7576".

It stated:

"Today, we bade farewell to one of our own, TB-7576. A good man gone too soon. You are one with The Force now, brother. Rest easy. Buckets off."

In the comments section, a Facebook user who identified himself as the deceased's father, said that he was "immensely proud" of his son, Shawn, and expressed gratitude for the "awesome send off".

May The Force be with you, Shawn.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via 501st Singapore Garrison/FB.

