You can now eat & drink inside stadiums for S'pore Premier League matches, no more capacity limits

Football fans who follow the AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) will no longer have to worry about capacity limits at stadiums.

Capacity limits lifted, F&B allowed at stadiums

Since Friday (May 6), spectator capacity limits at all SPL match venues were lifted.

Food and beverage can also now be supplied and consumed at all SPL games.

These are the five SPL match venues this season which can now admit spectators up to their maximum capacity:

Jalan Besar Stadium (max: 6,000)

Our Tampines Hub (max: 5,000)

Toa payoh Stadium (max: 3,000)

Hougang Stadium (max: 3,000)

Jurong East Stadium (max: 3,000)

The relaxation of measures are in accordance with the government directive of further easing of community safe management measures (SMMs) that took effect on Apr. 26, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said.

Other rules still in place

While safe distancing will no longer be required, mask-wearing is still encouraged inside the stadium.

As vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS) are required for spectator events with more than 500 persons, checks will be conducted via the TraceTogether application.

For safety reasons, FAS said it requires children aged 12 years old and below, regardless of their vaccination status, to be accompanied with a fully-vaccinated adult in order to gain entry.

Fans who enter will be subjected to the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks.

Musical instruments, banners and flags are subjected to approval at point of entry and must not contravene security and/ or regulatory measures.

Tickets

According to FAS, each of the eight SPL clubs — Albirex Niigata, Balestier Khalsa Geylang International, Hougang United, Lion City Sailors, Young Lions, Tampines Rovers, and Tanjong Pagar United — will undertake all ticketing operations for their respective home matches.

Fans are advised to check in with the respective home clubs for specific ticketing details.

They may also refer to the SPL website for more information.

