SMRT apologises for longer waiting time at some Circle Line stations on May 10 morning due to signal-related fault

"We are sorry to have affected commuters’ peak-hour journeys."

Fiona Tan | May 10, 2022, 07:05 PM

SMRT has apologised for affecting the journeys of some commuters on the morning of May 10.

Signal-related fault

Responding to Mothership's queries, SMRT's head of circle line Ho Foo Sing said: "We are sorry to have affected commuters’ peak-hour journeys"

According to Ho, there was a signal-related fault along the circle line at around 8am on May 10.

This affected train movement between the Holland Village and Haw Par Villa stations on both bounds, but train service continued to be available.

Ho said the fault was rectified within five minutes.

However, it resulted in longer waiting times between five and 10 minutes at some stations.

Commuters were informed of the longer waiting times through in-train and station announcements.

Additional staff were also deployed to assist with crowd management, said Ho.

Background

The Bishan and Serangoon circle line MRT platforms were packed with commuters on the morning of May 10.

According to the photos and videos circulating on social media platforms, the congestion took place before 8:30am.

One commuter said it took her 30 minutes just to board the train at Bishan station.

Top image from @xkiarichan/Twitter and Lilian Zhang/Facebook

