Man, 44, arrested after allegedly smashing beer bottle against head of older man at Chinatown

The pair apparently were drinking together before they came to blows.

Fiona Tan | May 17, 2022, 05:40 PM

A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smashed a beer bottle against an older man's head.

Smashed beer bottle against older man's head

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) , the incident occurred in People's Park Food Centre at around 5pm on May 15.

From the pictures submitted to SMDN by a reader, the incident took place within the hawker centre, which is situated on the ground level.

A bystander surnamed Huang said the assailant was drinking alcohol with the 60-year-old victim and a few others.

However, the pair reportedly had a disagreement and came to blows.

The assailant had apparently taken a glass beer bottle and smashed it against the older man's head. He also allegedly used a chair to hit the older man.

Huang said the assailant was extremely worked up and shouting angrily at the victim.

Older man left with gushing head wound

Huang said the other people at the scene stepped in to intervene immediately and pull the assailant aside.

The older man was brought to a nearby table to await medical assistance.

Huang said the victim looked like he was in pain.

The alleged assault inflicted had left him with a gushing head wound that stained and bloodied his white face mask red as seen in pictures from the SMDN reader.

Another man in a dark coloured t-shirt can be seen pressing what appears to be a tissue against the victim's head.

Image from SMDN reader.

Police and paramedics arrived, assailant arrested immediately

The 60-year-old victim could be seen cradling his head with both hands, even while the paramedics attended to him.

He was subsequently conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Image from SMDN reader.

Image from SMDN reader.

The alleged 44-year-old assailant was arrested on the spot for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

According to SMDN, police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min reader

