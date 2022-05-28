S'porean, 36, hospitalised with blisters & itching on genitals, arms & mouth after taking sex-enhancing coffee

A 36-year-old Singaporean was hospitalised after consuming a sexual enhancement product called Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1.

What's the issue with Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1?

On May 26, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a warning about the product after their testing revealed that it contains a high concentration of an undeclared synthetic potent medicinal ingredient, tadalafil.

Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be given under medical supervision.

The amount of tadalafil contained in one sachet of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, could contain "more than 10 times" the amount that is typically prescribed.

HSA warned that inappropriate use of the drug can cause serious adverse effects, including heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism. Priapism is a prolonged erection that will not go away within a normal duration.

Itching and burning sensations on body

HSA launched an investigation into the product after receiving feedback of adverse effects in two individuals who had consumed Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1.

One man suffered from body aches, chills, a migraine and tightness around his jawline, while another experienced priapism of about four hours.

The 36-year-old man who was hospitalised spoke to Mothership, and wishes to be known only as Jack. He said he did not experience the same side effects as the other two men, but had an allergic reaction which sent him to the hospital.

Jack first took Prime Kopi Pejuang on May 25 at around noon. His friend had given him a sachet, and Jack had tried it "for fun", not because he is impotent, he clarified.

"Besides, it's just coffee right," he added.

At around 4pm on the same day, his lips started to feel "weird". Then gradually, large red spots started appearing on his skin.

12am was when "the hell start[ed]", Jack said.

He experienced burning and itching sensations around his mouth, on his arms, and in his genital areas.

There were also large bubble-like blisters and rashes on some parts of his body.

"It is so itchy I could cry." Jack said he was in "agony", describing the sensations as painful and unbearable.

Warded at CGH

On May 25 at 3am, unable to bear the pain and itching, Jack visited Changi General Hospital's (CGH) Accident & Emergency Department.

He was given an injection and the sensations subsided and he went home.

However, the itching, burning and pain returned the next day at noon. This time, it was worse.

Jack visited CGH again and was warded on the same day.

The doctor said he had experienced a fixed drug eruption, which is a cutaneous (relating to the skin) allergic reaction. Those who experience this can get lesions and blisters on their skin.

Jack was given medication to reduce the swelling, as well as antibiotics and cream for the itching and rashes. He was attended to by nurses, and was subsequently discharged from CGH on May 26 evening.

By then, he shared that the blisters on his genitals and other red patches were mostly gone, although there was still one patch on his arm that was still "burning".

Previous allergic reaction to another product

Jack shared that the only other food allergy he has is to crustaceans, and that his friends had consumed Prime Kopi Pejuang without any effects.

However, he had a similar allergic reaction in the past when he took Candy B+ in 2017, another sexual enhancement coffee product which contains high amounts of tadalafil.

HSA tested the product and found it to contain over 50 times the usual daily dose of tadalafil.

HSA has ordered that the sale of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, which was being conducted on various online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Carousell and Facebook, be stopped immediately.

Sellers and suppliers who are selling or supplying the product are liable to be prosecuted and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Since this incident, Jack has become wary of such products, saying that he has "learnt [his] lesson".

"My advice is better stay away," he concluded, emphasising the last three words.

Top photos courtesy of Jack