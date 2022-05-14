Chan Jun Kai, 21, & Kimberly Ong, 20, win Wushu golds at SEA Games 2022

Singapore wushu team's Chan Jun Kai and Kimberly Ong both clinched gold today (May 14) at the 31st SEA Games.

In total, the team will be bringing home five SEA Games medals.

Wushu team's first gold

Chan, 21, won the first gold medal for Singapore's Wushu team.

According to The Straits Times , he received a score of 9.72 to win the men’s taijijian finals.

This placed him ahead of Indonesia's Nicholas Nicholas, who got 9.71, and the Philippines' Jones Llabres Inso, who got 9.70.

In an interview with CNA, the athlete shared that he was feeling worried before the event, after a bout of stomach discomfort, as well as "feelings of unease," that persisted until his event warm-ups.

But after his victory today, he said that his performance was much better than the day before (May 13), where he won the bronze in the men's taijiquan finals.

He added that he was "quite satisfied" with his routine, being less tense and expressing himself better.

Another gold

It didn't take long for the wushu team to clinch their next gold.

Shortly after, 20-year-old Ong won the gold in the women's daoshu and gunshu finals.

Their teammates, Zoe Tan and Jowen Lim, came in second for their individual events.

More SEA Games news

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images courtesy of Singapore National Olympic Council/FB.