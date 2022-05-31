S'pore ranked world's best city to work from home in 2022

Singapore has topped the list of cities that are the best locations to work from home in 2022.

According to a study by access control provider Kisi, the list looks at cities which have the most "teleworkable" jobs, given that remote working is considered a central feature of many people's lives nowadays.

Indicators include the percentage of jobs that can be performed remotely in each city, as well the feasibility of working at home for all occupations.

Singapore was assessed to have 52.06 per cent of "teleworkable jobs", with two U.S. cities, Washington and Austin, coming up next on the list.

Contributing to the city's overall score of 85.66 on the "Work-life balance" index, Singapore attained a score of 93.6 for healthcare -- an indicator under "society and institutions" -- and a full score of 100 for safety -- an indicator under "city liveability".

Singapore fourth most overworked city

On the other hand, Singapore was also ranked fourth on the list of overworked cities, with Dubai, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur taking the top three places.

This was a slight drop from the 2021 ranking, which ranked Singapore second after Hong Kong.

The rankings were based on the percentage of full-time employees working more than 48 hours per working week.

According to the study, out of Singapore's working population, 16.9 per cent of workers are overworked.

The average worker also takes around 12 days of vacation in a year, as compared to 25 days for the average worker in Oslo, which ranked first on the list. The study, however, claims that the minimum amount of paid leave offered in Singapore was seven days.

Bern in Switzerland, and Helsinki in Finland, were ranked second and third for work-life balance.

Data used for the study was acquired from sources such as international organisations, non-profit organisations, open access datasets, public surveys and crowdsourcing platforms, Kisi stated.

Top image by Steve Ding/Unsplash