New highly-automated facility in Tuas makes compostable & biodegradable packaging & carriers

Companies may soon find cost-effective biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastic packaging and bags in Singapore.

A "one-stop eco-solutions" manufacturing plant was launched in Tuas on May 12.

The launch was officiated by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The 200,000 square feet facility aims to support eco-solutions to companies in Asia provided by Green Lab, a venture by Print Lab, Singapore’s largest print agency and one-stop print solutions provider, and Times Printers, a member of Times Publishing Group.

Manufacture alternatives to plastic packaging and carriers

With the launch of Green Lab's facility, non-plastic packaging and carriers will be made in Singapore to help companies in the region reduce use of plastics.

Green Lab boasts the first fully automated, highly customisable biodegradable paper bag manufacturing machines.

According to the press release, they will also be equipped to produce the "first fully compostable plant-based alternative" for plastic carrier bags.

Green Lab will also be the first print agency to fully integrate PVC-free banners and stickers as the base product.

Companies can also find an extensive range of fully compostable F&B packaging and cutlery supplies in Tuas.

An example is CASSA180, bags made of industrial waste cassava roots from Indonesia, which can disintegrate in boiling water within 180 seconds or degrade in 180 days in the ground.

Another example is the Kraft paper bag certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Why companies in the region should buy these supplies from Singapore?

Green Lab co-founder, and Group Chief Executive Officer of Print Lab, Muralikrishnan Rangan, said that Green Lab would meet the needs of many companies in Singapore that are trying to reduce shipping, transportation and storage costs, as well as their carbon footprint.

He added that thanks to automation and existing workers that can be reskilled to operate the machines in Singapore, these products will not be expensive. Furthermore, customers can save on freight costs and time when they purchase the supply from Green Lab instead of suppliers in China.

The CEO of Times Publishing Group, Siew Peng Yim, shared that they hope that the launch of Green Lab can become a "role model" for other Singapore businesses and that it will be the "catalyst for a more sustainable future".

