SEA Games 2022: S’pore men’s football team ties 2-2 with Laos after scoring in 88th & 96th minute

Close match.

Syahindah Ishak | May 07, 2022, 09:58 PM

The Singapore men's football team played their first match of the 31st SEA Games against Laos on Saturday (May 7).

The Young Lions, which consisted of mostly young players under the age of 23, were left trailing behind when Laos' winger Ekkamai Ratxachak smashed a shot into the back of the net in the 13th minute.

The first half ended with a 1-0 advantage to Laos.

Image via Football Association of Singapore/IG.

Minutes after the second half began, Laos doubled their lead with a goal from Chony Wenpaserth.

Late equaliser

Things didn't look good for Singapore as the Young Lions continued to trail behind by two goals towards the end of the second half.

But in the 88th minute, Singapore substitute Glenn Kweh managed to get a goal, giving his side a glimmer of hope of getting at least a point from the game.

In stoppage time, Jordan Emaviwe, another Singapore substitute, flicked the ball into the back of the net, scoring the equaliser for the Young Lions right before the final whistle was blown.

Singapore team to face Thailand next

Singapore was drawn in Group B in this edition of the SEA Games, alongside Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The Young Lions have not reached the semi-finals since the 2013 SEA Games.

They will face Thailand next on Monday (May 9).

Top images via Football Association of Singapore/IG.

