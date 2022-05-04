S'pore car avoids m'cycle & overturns at Johor oil palm plantation, family of 5 breaks window to escape

A family of five from Singapore got into an accident on May 1 while visiting Malaysia by car as they were trying to avoid an oncoming motorcyclist.

The car overturned at an oil palm plantation and the family had to break the car windows to get out, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcyclist overtook oncoming car

The accident took place at around 11:30am in Kluang, Johor.

The car owner, a 60-year-old man surnamed Su, told Shin Min that his family had set off from Singapore at five in the morning to go sightseeing in Malaysia.

In the car with him were his wife, his two sisters and his brother-in-law.

The family was on their way back from visiting a new Chinese village in Chamek when they met with an accident.

While passing through Kluang, a motorcycle suddenly overtook another car in the opposite direction.

Su swerved to avoid the oncoming motorcycle, lost control, and crashed into an oil palm plantation.

Photos showed the car was upside down in a ditch.

The car had flipped, so the family kicked open the car windows from the inside and climbed out themselves.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The family checked themselves for injuries and only sustained some bruises.

Rescued by members of the public and traffic police

Members of the public and the traffic police formed a human chain to help pull the family out of the side of the road.

Su said the motorcyclist involved was nowhere to be seen after the accident.

He told Shin Min he he was "very thankful" to those who had rushed over to help when they heard that there was a car accident.

The family was sent to the hospital for a physical examination and took another vehicle home the same day.

Although they returned in low spirits, what was most important is that no one was severely injured, Su said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Shin Min Daily News.