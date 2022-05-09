S'porean driver can't brake in time, loses control of Mercedes & collides into 4 cars in Johor Bahru

A Singapore-registered Mercedes collided with four cars in Johor Bahru recently.

Accident happened on May 8

According to Berita Harian Malaysia, the accident occurred at a traffic junction at Jalan Serampang at 2:55am on May 8.

The traffic junction is 4.5km away from the Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi Highway, and around 20 to 25 minutes drive from Woodlands Checkpoint.

The assistant commissioner of Johor Bahru South officer in charge of police district (OCPD) Raub Selamat confirmed the accident.

He said the accident was caused by the Singapore registered Mercedes.

The car is a Mercedes A45, according to the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

Driver was a male believed to be in his 30s

According to Raub, the driver of the vehicle is a male Singaporean believed to be in his 30s.

He was reportedly travelling in the direction away from the city centre and when the traffic light was green.

However, he was unable to brake in time and lost control of the vehicle.

The car crashed into the left side of another car that was turning right at the junction and into the road divider.

It then knocked into four cars that had stopped at the traffic junction before it landed on the second innermost lane on the opposite side of the road.

The four stationary cars were waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

No fatalities

Berita Harian Malaysia reported that the drivers of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries, and there were no fatalities.

The Singaporean driver was not drunk at the time of the incident and tested negative on his alcohol test.

The police are calling on eyewitnesses to provide more information with their ongoing investigations.

You can watch a video of the incident below.

Top image from Facebook of SG Road Vigilante – SGRV and Community Roda Johor - CRJ