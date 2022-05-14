Back

SIM student studied so hard, he forgot to take his cert from dean during graduation ceremony

First Class.

Mandy How | May 14, 2022, 04:22 PM

To be fair, graduation ceremonies are not occasions that occur too often in a person's life.

Which is why it is completely understandable that one Quek Wei Chuan had completely forgotten to take his certificate from the dean during his graduation ceremony on stage.

The moment was caught on camera at the University of Birmingham Degree Congregation 2021 under SIM Global Education, which took place on Jan. 19 and 20, 2022.

Quek must have studied really hard too, as he was awarded First Class Honours for his degree in Accounting and Finance.

According to its website, the full-time Bachelor of Science is a 24-month programme.

The moment was uploaded to TikTok account @chuannw on May 12, where it's collected about 35,000 likes.

"Just look at her [the dean's] reaction," the voice-over narrated.

As for what happened after Quek's faux pas, the moment was proceeded by scattered clapping for the next student, and the ceremony continued as usual.

Other users added to the clip's comedic value with their comments:

You can watch the TikTok here:

@chuannw Graduated with the Bachelor’s of Clownery 🤡 #graduation #fyp ♬ original sound - Chuan

If you are worried about falling into the TikTok hole, here's the complete recording from YouTube instead:

Top image via SIM Global Education/YouTube, @chuannw/TikTok

