Team S'pore Pencak Silat coach, 33, dies in tragic accident in Indonesia less than a week after SEA Games

Team Singapore Silat coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, 33, has died while on leave less than a week after the close of the SEA Games.

A spokesperson from the Singapore Silat Federation, also known as PERSISI, informed Mothership that they were told Romadhon had died in a tragic accident when he was returning to Surabaya, Indonesia, from his holiday in Bali.

"He was away on leave after giving a tremendous contribution at the 31st SEA Games, for Pencak Silat, Singapore Team," added the spokesperson.

The team came back to Singapore less than a week ago after a successful Games, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Contributing eight years to Team Singapore Silat

Romadhon was recruited eight years ago by PERSISI to train and coach the national athletes of the silat team.

The spokesperson added:

"Throughout his time with Singapore Silat Federation, Coach Romadhon was dedicated in his training and loved by all his national athletes for being a passionate coach. The Management and Staff of Singapore Silat Federation are truly saddened and shocked upon receiving the news on the passing on of Coach Romadhon this morning. We wish his family members to have the strength in overcoming the loss of their loved one."

ST mentioned that Romadhon, together with three other coaches, were responsible for Singapore's tanding (match) athletes during the recent 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The silat team returned to Singapore with four gold medals, three silvers and four bronzes -- Singapore's best-ever performance in the sport during a SEA Games.

Loved by everyone

The coach was described as someone who was "well-loved by everyone in the Silat community," in a recent Facebook post by PERSISI.

The association conveyed their "sincerest condolences to his loved ones", and shared the grief of Romadhon's passing.

Bronze medallist Siti Khadijah Shahrem, who competed in the recent SEA Games Women, expressed her sorrow and appreciation for Romadhon's contributions to the athletes under his wing, and for Singapore.

Her Instagram caption, translated, reads: "You've done so much for me, your athletes and the country. Thank you for everything coach. We love and appreciate you. Verily we belong to Allah and verily to him do we return."

Support for his widow and daughters

A donation drive was organised by the Singapore Silat Federation for the late coach's widow and their two young daughters.

According to the spokesperson:

"Singapore Silat Federation is currently conducting donation to support the family members throughout this difficult time. Should anyone would like to contribute, they can do it via PayNow to 97977588 or BCA Titik Khusumawati (Wife) via 3150845512."

According to ST, donations can also be made via bank transfer to POSB 120633350.

Donors should indicate their names when making contributions.

