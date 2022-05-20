Back

SIA air steward surprises passenger with hand-drawn card at the end of 13-hour flight

Sweet gesture.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 20, 2022, 11:55 AM

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) air steward has taken his customer service to another level.

A passenger received a hand-drawn card from an air steward at the end of her 13-hour flight from Manchester in the UK to Singapore.

She was very touched by this "sweet gesture" and revealed what she received in a post on the SIA Facebook page.

Hand-drawn card from SIA air steward

Naseem Huseni said she was surprised with souvenirs and this card made by an air steward named Jariel on May 12.

The card thanked Huseni for taking SIA's flight.

The card featured two hand-drawn adorable cats on it.

Huseni said she was not taking the first class or business class flight and that receiving this card made her feel important.

via Naseem Huseni's Facebook post.

She also encouraged others to be "nice and grateful" to the crew onboard.

The reason she shared this incident to SIA's Facebook page is because she wanted to acknowledge the steward's gesture as she may not be showing how touched she was at that point in time, being "dead tired after having flown from Houston".

Top image via Naseem Huseni's Facebook and Singapore Airlines' Facebook

