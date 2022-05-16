Back

S'porean silat exponent withdraws from finals on doctors' advice after receiving illegal blow in the face, gets silver

The silat team has clinched three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

Fasiha Nazren | May 16, 2022, 08:33 PM

Singaporean silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau'ddin had to withdraw from the men's Class G (75-80kg) Tanding Final on doctor's orders, according to a report by The Straits Times.

In the May 15 match, he was inflicted with an illegal punch to the face from Thai opponent Suthat Bunchit in the second round of the match.

Illegal blow to the face

Sheik Ferdous was immediately knocked out from the punch and was immediately attended to by medical professionals.

The illegal blow cost Suthat five points, down to 10 - 9 in favour of Singapore, and was initially given the first warning.

Eventually, Sheik Ferdous was stretchered out of the ring.

The illegal punch resulted in the Thai athlete's disqualification, which was accompanied by jeers in the hall.

You can see the full video here:

Ok and under observation

In an update by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin who is in Vietnam supporting the Singaporean athletes, he assured that Sheik Ferdous is ok and under observation.

Tan, who is the President of the Singapore National Olympic Council, added that following "our doctors' advice, for safety reasons", Sheik Ferdous will not compete in the finals that was supposed to take place today (May 16).

He affirmed that what the Thai silat exponent did was "illegal and dangerous".

"The Thai team was jeering the disqualification of their fighter. What he did was illegal and dangerous. And it should never be acceptable."

Wins for Singapore silat team

On May 16, fellow silat exponent Nurul Suhaila emerged victorious in the women's Class E (65-70kg) tanding final.

She received her first SEA Games gold after settling for a bronze in the past three consecutive SEA Games, according to ST.

Top image screenshot from Entertainment Mediacorp /YouTube.

