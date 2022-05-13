Back

Sharon Au quits investment director job in Paris after apartment robbed

Mandy How | May 13, 2022, 04:44 PM

Sharon Au is re-evaluating her life in Paris after her apartment was robbed on April 30, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Besides her previous roles as a host and actress, the celeb is perhaps also best known for dropping her life in Singapore to move to Paris in 2018.

But the recent burglary has given Au cause to rethink her life in the European city.

When contacted by ST, the 46-year-old said she is "not well enough" yet to share more about the break-in.

However, the former host did reveal that she has quit her job as an investment director in a private equity firm.

She is not looking for a new job at the moment.

"I think I need to heal first and re-evaluate life here in France," Au added.

Moved to Paris in 2018

Au moved to Paris in March 2018, after abruptly leaving her high-paying job in Mediacorp.

Back then, she was a publisher at Elle magazine, and was also spearheading fashion and lifestyle site styleXstyle.

Au jokingly explained her decision as the female version of a mid-life crisis, but also cited the "soul" of the city as the reason for her move.

"Every country has its soul. It is abstract but real. At this stage of my life, a country's soul is more important than wealth and comfort. People have different opinions on this; this is based purely on individual preferences. Everyone has their own aspirations, that's all."

Despite adapting well to life there, Au once mentioned in 2020 that she was ready to quit her job then and move back to Singapore to be with her mum, due to the pandemic.

Top image via Sharon Au's Instagram page

