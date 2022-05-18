French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Sharon Au is keeping her followers updated on her life, post-burglary.

The 47-year-old former host and actress, who has been based in Paris, France for the past four years, had her apartment robbed on April 30.

According to Au, the burglars took everything she loved, except her pet cat Rudon.

Following the misfortune, Au quit her job in Paris, saying that she has to heal and re-evaluate her life there.

Only left with Gardens by the Bay tote bag

On May 16, Au posted a photo of herself crossing the road, holding on to a Gardens by the Bay tote bag.

All her other bags were stolen during the robbery, according to Au.

Another important possession that was robbed was Au's laptop, which she used for work.

Besides her former full-time job in Paris, Au also pens a monthly column for Zaobao, where she ruminates on anything from life to politics.

Au may be missing her laptop a bit more, though, as there was previously a glimmer of hope that she could have gotten it back.

Five days after the burglary, the device's Find My Mac feature had actually alerted her to its exact location, 64km outside of Paris.

When Au told the French police, however, they allegedly replied that they were "too busy," and had no desire to escort her to the location.

"They have bigger crimes to solve," Au said.

Au also shared with followers on May 16 that she has not been sleeping well due to nightmares, although she did not explicitly link it to the burglary.

Top image via Sharon Au's Instagram page