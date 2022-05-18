Back

French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Find My Mac detected its location 64km outside of Paris.

Mandy How | May 18, 2022, 03:56 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sharon Au is keeping her followers updated on her life, post-burglary.

The 47-year-old former host and actress, who has been based in Paris, France for the past four years, had her apartment robbed on April 30.

According to Au, the burglars took everything she loved, except her pet cat Rudon.

Following the misfortune, Au quit her job in Paris, saying that she has to heal and re-evaluate her life there.

Only left with Gardens by the Bay tote bag

On May 16, Au posted a photo of herself crossing the road, holding on to a Gardens by the Bay tote bag.

All her other bags were stolen during the robbery, according to Au.

Another important possession that was robbed was Au's laptop, which she used for work.

Besides her former full-time job in Paris, Au also pens a monthly column for Zaobao, where she ruminates on anything from life to politics.

Au may be missing her laptop a bit more, though, as there was previously a glimmer of hope that she could have gotten it back.

Five days after the burglary, the device's Find My Mac feature had actually alerted her to its exact location, 64km outside of Paris.

When Au told the French police, however, they allegedly replied that they were "too busy," and had no desire to escort her to the location.

"They have bigger crimes to solve," Au said.

Au also shared with followers on May 16 that she has not been sleeping well due to nightmares, although she did not explicitly link it to the burglary.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Au (@sharonau13)

Top image via Sharon Au's Instagram page

M'sian man shoots RM100,000 (S$31,626) from cash shooter gun while clubbing with model Gatita Yan

No idea who was left picking up the cash.

May 18, 2022, 03:24 PM

foodpanda customer spends over S$100 on groceries, only receives vegetables & a carton of milk

Online customer service did not make things better for this customer.

May 18, 2022, 03:15 PM

UK media freelancer based in S'pore fined S$6,500 for working without valid work pass

He had also written articles for Yahoo Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

US army has 400 official UFO reports, Govt holds 1st UFO open hearing in over 50 years

The truth is out there.

May 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

Indian couple sue son & wife for not giving them a grandchild

The couple's lawyer highlighted that they did not marry off their son to live alone.

May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM

Crawford Lane barber S$6 haircut price unchanged last 20 years, never raised prices

The barber's wife runs a book store in the other half of the shop.

May 18, 2022, 01:33 PM

Man, 56, assisting police with deadly Bedok North flat fire investigations

Police investigating.

May 18, 2022, 01:13 PM

New Chinese ambassador to S'pore says she will make it her mission to bring 'peace & stability' to region

She said she's happy to have arrived in Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 12:28 PM

Local photographer captures ethereal shots of Pasir Ris Park in the morning

Rise and shine.

May 18, 2022, 11:54 AM

Woman makes dress made out of FairPrice plastic bags, wears it at FairPrice Finest supermarket

Used plastic bags will be a very valuable commodity soon when all places start to charge for them.

May 18, 2022, 11:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.