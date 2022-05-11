Shanghai shuts down entire subway system for 1st time ever due to Covid-19 spread

The entire Shanghai subway system has been suspended until further notice, as of Tuesday (May 10).

Shanghai Metro Corporation announced that from May 10, metro 6# and 16# will be shut down. So far, all lines of Shanghai subway have stopped running. Shanghai is the largest metropolis in the world in terms of urban subway. It has operated 20 lines with a total length of 831 km. pic.twitter.com/YMOI48bBNu — Bai Xiaojun (@oriental_ghost) May 10, 2022

Shuttering of last two lines on May 10

Shanghai Metro took to Weibo to make the announcement on Tuesday.

It shared that it had been ordered by Chinese authorities to cease operations for lines six and sixteen on the subway from 1pm on May 10 and until further notice.

The latest closure means that all lines and stations on the Shanghai subway system have been be shut down.

According to The Paper, this is the first time Shanghai's entire subway system has ceased operations since its construction.

For the first time, Shanghai suspends all subway services. pic.twitter.com/zTMoUs7pyD — Yanzhong Huang (@YanzhongHuang) May 10, 2022

As Covid-19 cases surge in Beijing, China's capital has also implemented a lock down of several subway lines across the city.

This includes the closure of at least 13 subway lines and more than 70 stations.

Covid-19 situation in China

According to the Associated Press, the city of Shanghai has been placed on lockdown for more than a month, as local authorities continue to carry out the national government's adherence to a "zero-Covid" strategy.

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases in Shanghai has fallen to about 3,000 as of May 9, down from a peak of 26,000 in mid-April.

In Beijing, another round of three days of mass testing for millions of its residents began on May 10, in a bid by authorities to prevent an increase in Covid-19 numbers.

The city has shut individual buildings and residential compounds, several subway stations, and banned dining at restaurants, allowing only takeout and delivery so far.

It recorded 74 new cases on Monday.

Top image via Luftschlange YouTube