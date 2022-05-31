Shake Shack S'pore to launch nasi lemak-inspired Sambal Mayo Burger on June 1, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
New season, new items on Shake Shake's menu.
The burger chain will be launching three new items on June 1, 2022:
- Sambal Mayo Burger
- Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack
- Sambal Mayo Fries
The sambal sauce used in these items is from Batu Lesung Spice Company, created exclusively for Shake Shack by local chef Jeremy Nguee.
Singapore-inspired menu
This is Shake Shack's first Singapore-inspired menu, drawing from well-loved dishes of nasi lemak and sambal chicken.
The Sambal Mayo Burger (from S$12.50) features an Angus beef patty topped with sambal mayo, cucumber slices, fried egg and fried ShackMeister onions.
The Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack (from S$12.50) has dark meat chicken, fresh cabbage slaw, cucumber slices and sambal mayo.
The slaw is seasoned with a tangy cilantro, lime and fish sauce, its zesty flavour designed to bring out the complex spice notes, according to Shake Shack.
The chicken burger is also supposed to provide a "stronger kick" than its sambal mayo counterpart.
The Sambal Mayo Fries (S$7.90) is essentially crinkle-cut fries topped with sambal mayo, bacon bits and scallions.
These limited-time items will be available at all Shake Shack outlets from June 1 till Aug. 15, 2022.
Top image from Shake Shack.
