Back

Shake Shack S'pore to launch nasi lemak-inspired Sambal Mayo Burger on June 1, 2022

Shiok.

Fasiha Nazren | May 31, 2022, 03:16 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New season, new items on Shake Shake's menu.

The burger chain will be launching three new items on June 1, 2022:

  • Sambal Mayo Burger

  • Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack

  • Sambal Mayo Fries

The sambal sauce used in these items is from Batu Lesung Spice Company, created exclusively for Shake Shack by local chef Jeremy Nguee.

Singapore-inspired menu

This is Shake Shack's first Singapore-inspired menu, drawing from well-loved dishes of nasi lemak and sambal chicken.

The Sambal Mayo Burger (from S$12.50) features an Angus beef patty topped with sambal mayo, cucumber slices, fried egg and fried ShackMeister onions.

Photo by Shake Shack.

The Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack (from S$12.50) has dark meat chicken, fresh cabbage slaw, cucumber slices and sambal mayo.

The slaw is seasoned with a tangy cilantro, lime and fish sauce, its zesty flavour designed to bring out the complex spice notes, according to Shake Shack.

The chicken burger is also supposed to provide a "stronger kick" than its sambal mayo counterpart.

Photo by Shake Shack.

The Sambal Mayo Fries (S$7.90) is essentially crinkle-cut fries topped with sambal mayo, bacon bits and scallions.

Photo by Shake Shack.

These limited-time items will be available at all Shake Shack outlets from June 1 till Aug. 15, 2022.

Top image from Shake Shack.

Parents called out for letting young boy steer BMW along road in Katong

Children in such positions take the place of the airbag.

May 31, 2022, 07:00 PM

Ex-Channel 8 actor Hugo Ng says it’s ‘stupid' for S’poreans not to buy HDB flats

The actor praised the public housing scheme in Singapore, highlighting the subsidises offered by the government.

May 31, 2022, 06:31 PM

Aussie man, 59, brawls with kangaroo for 6 minutes after it tried to attack his dogs

"I thought, well, this thing means business. It's going to mongrel me real good so I took it to the ground. It's the only way I could deal with it," said Cliff Des.

May 31, 2022, 06:14 PM

Jurong West landlord wants S$10 more for tenant to charge laptop, imposes list of don'ts for renting S$750 room

How to extract all residual value from your HDB flat as a landlord.

May 31, 2022, 04:11 PM

Man seen spying on foreign workers relaxing at Jurong East field with binoculars for several months

The man has reportedly been doing this since the start of 2022.

May 31, 2022, 04:05 PM

Bangladeshi worker, 37, dies after falling 20m from West Coast condominium

This marks the third work-related death in almost a week.

May 31, 2022, 02:18 PM

Rain expected in S'pore over 4 days but max temperatures still 34°C

Might get cooler, might also be extra humid.

May 31, 2022, 01:40 PM

Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for Covid-19, to be quarantined in repurposed facility

Three close contacts are in isolation.

May 31, 2022, 11:08 AM

'He's just one voice', Abdul Somad Batubara doesn't represent everybody in Indonesia: Terrorism expert

Indonesia's counterterrorism agency and largest Muslim organisation have spoken out against the preacher.

May 31, 2022, 10:47 AM

A S'porean's Instagram post ended up as evidence in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case

He uploaded the post without expecting anything.

May 31, 2022, 10:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.