Shake Shack S'pore to launch nasi lemak-inspired Sambal Mayo Burger on June 1, 2022

New season, new items on Shake Shake's menu.

The burger chain will be launching three new items on June 1, 2022:

Sambal Mayo Burger

Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack

Sambal Mayo Fries

The sambal sauce used in these items is from Batu Lesung Spice Company, created exclusively for Shake Shack by local chef Jeremy Nguee.

Singapore-inspired menu

This is Shake Shack's first Singapore-inspired menu, drawing from well-loved dishes of nasi lemak and sambal chicken.

The Sambal Mayo Burger (from S$12.50) features an Angus beef patty topped with sambal mayo, cucumber slices, fried egg and fried ShackMeister onions.

The Sambal Mayo Chicken Shack (from S$12.50) has dark meat chicken, fresh cabbage slaw, cucumber slices and sambal mayo.

The slaw is seasoned with a tangy cilantro, lime and fish sauce, its zesty flavour designed to bring out the complex spice notes, according to Shake Shack.

The chicken burger is also supposed to provide a "stronger kick" than its sambal mayo counterpart.

The Sambal Mayo Fries (S$7.90) is essentially crinkle-cut fries topped with sambal mayo, bacon bits and scallions.

These limited-time items will be available at all Shake Shack outlets from June 1 till Aug. 15, 2022.

Top image from Shake Shack.