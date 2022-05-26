Back

Ex-Big Bang singer Seungri to be released from jail in Feb. 2023 after 18-month sentence upheld

Found guilty of nine charges.

Fasiha Nazren | May 26, 2022, 12:01 PM

The Supreme Court in South Korea has upheld an 18-month prison term for disgraced K-pop star Seungri, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Allkpop reported that he was found guilty of all nine charges in the notorious Burning Sun sex scandal.

In August 2021, Seungri — who was initially trialled in military court — was sentenced to jail for three years on multiple charges but had the term reduced in an appeal.

Guilty of charges

These charges include procuring sex workers for foreign businessmen, from December 2015 to January 2016.

The businessmen, who came from countries and regions including Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong, were potential investors for Burning Sun — a nightclub affiliated with Seungri — and other businesses.

The court also found the K-Pop star guilty of misappropriating money from his club funds and gambling in Las Vegas, accumulating about 2.2 billion won (S$2,390,595.79), Yonhap reported.

In addition, Seungri was convicted of mobilising gang members to threaten people he'd gotten into a fight with at a bar in 2015.

Nine months in civilian prison

In January 2022, an appeal trial was held in the military court, reducing the sentence to 18 months in prison; this sentence was finalised by the Supreme Court on May 26.

Seungri has been held in military prison since August 2021.

Allkpop added that he will be placed in civilian prison following the Supreme Court's ruling.

This means that he has about nine months to serve in civilian prison and will be released in February 2023.

Top image from Nine Stars via Wikimedia.

