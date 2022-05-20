Back

Seoul Garden S'pore resumes self-service buffets

Say goodbye to your diet.

Syahindah Ishak | May 20, 2022, 01:53 PM

After a near two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, self-service buffets in Singapore were allowed to resume from Apr. 30, 2022.

The latest F&B establishment to bring back its self-service buffets is Seoul Garden.

Self-service buffets back in Seoul Garden outlets

The restaurant chain, which sells halal-certified Korean food in Singapore, announced that its self-service buffets would return starting Thursday (May 19).

Their buffet has up to 100 different items for patrons to choose from, with unlimited servings.

Timings and prices

Seoul Garden's weekday lunch buffets will start at 11:30am and end at 3:59pm.

The prices are as follows:

  • S$16.90++ for students and senior citizens

  • S$19.90++ for adults

  • S$9.95++ for children aged between five to 12 years old

Weekday dinner buffets will start at 4pm and end at 10:30pm.

They will begin at 11:30am and end at 10:30pm for weekend buffet sessions.

The prices for weekday dinners and weekend buffet sessions are:

  • Regular Tier

    • S$29.90++ for adults

    • S$14.95++ for children aged five to twelve years old

  • Premium Tier

    • S$36.90++ for adults

    • S$18.45++ for children aged five to twelve years old

  • Supreme Tier

    • S$46.90++ for adults

    • S$23.45++ for children aged five to twelve years old

Seoul Garden has seven outlets in Singapore. For more information, click here.

