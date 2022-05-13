14-year-old fencer secures S'pore's 2nd gold at 31st SEA Games

Elle Koh, a 14-year-old Singaporean fencer, won the second gold for Singapore at the 31st SEA Games on Friday (May 13).

She defeated defending champion and Olympian Kiria Tikanah, who was also representing Singapore.

According to CNA, Koh is the second youngest athlete for Team Singapore in this edition of the SEA Games.

Her first SEA Games

This is Koh's first appearance at the SEA Games.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated both Koh and Kiria in his post, stating that he was proud at how the two athletes have given Singapore the "accolade of being Asean's best in Women's Epee fencing".

"In an intense, exciting all-Singapore finals, Elle Koh beat defending Champion Kiria Tikanah in an epic match that saw the debutant claim the title in her first SEA Games outing. It was close - 12-11! But what a feat – edging the more experienced Olympian edged to win her first Women's Epee event. And Elle is just - 14 years young! "

Tong also expressed his joy to see "such high level" competition amongst Singapore's ranks.

"I am sure Kiria will be back - she will up her game and come back even stronger," he added.

Here is his full Facebook post:

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman won Singapore's first gold on May 11 after defeating 28-year-old Thai athlete Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men's tunggal (singles) finals.

Top images by Jeremy Lee/SportsSG via Edwin Tong's Facebook post.