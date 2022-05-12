Back

S'pore to host SEA Games in 2029

Last hosted SEA Games in 2015.

Belmont Lay | May 12, 2022, 02:37 PM

Singapore will host the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2029.

The last time Singapore played host was in 2015.

Members of the SEA Games Federation accepted Singapore’s interest to host the biennial event at a meeting held in Hanoi on May 12, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a joint media statement.

The 32nd edition will be in Cambodia in 2023.

The 33rd Games will take place in Thailand 2025.

Malaysia was awarded hosting rights for the 34th edition in 2027.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin said: "We are pleased to host the prestigious regional sporting event in Singapore again. The SEA Games holds special memories and experiences for Singapore and our Southeast Asian neighbours."

"The camaraderie and rivalry we share are distinct and Singapore is once again happy to organise the 35th SEA Games to relive these moments."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said: “Hosting the SEA Games will once again give our Team Singapore athletes an opportunity to compete against some of the best in the region, with strong home ground support. The spirit of the SEA Games can also bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together, to cheer and rally behind our athletes, and strengthen our national unity."

Top photo via Google Maps

