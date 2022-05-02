Back

SCDF's hilarious skit reminds public of kitchen safety while whipping up Hari Raya goodies

"Keep your families close, but your rendang closer."

Fiona Tan | May 02, 2022, 03:34 PM

It seems that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) wears many hats beyond responding to emergencies.

This is evident in its latest self-produced video, where the frontline responders remind the public of safe kitchen practices while cooking up a storm this upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

SCDF's skit

In the nearly two-minute long skit, the male protagonist can be seen enthusiastically preparing rendang, a slow cooked meat stew mixed with santan (Malay for coconut cream) and an assortment of spices.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

He then fries the rempah (spice) in a pan, choking on the fumes emitting from the spices toasting in oil.

Unfortunately, he also nicks his finger while slicing a shallot but these setbacks are worth it as rendang is his sayang's favourite dish, as evidenced in the animated and extensive phone conversation between him and his wife.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

During the call, however, the man gets so carried away that he forgets that his food is still cooking on the stove.

When he finally realises his folly, it is too late. Plumes of smoke waft in the background and the rendang that he so lovingly prepared is burnt.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

A dramatic explosion ensues, alarming the man's neighbour, who is casually catching up with the news while sitting on the bowl.

At this point, the man's wife returns home to find him using the kitchen counter to support himself up after the impact of the explosion.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook.

The man's wife gives him a killer death stare and exclaims angrily: "Abang! what happened to my rendang?!"

The video ends off with some kitchen safety tips to prevent kitchen fires (and possibly angry spouses), not before cheekily reminding the public to keep their loved ones close, but their rendang closer.

Stay safe in the kitchen

Here are the kitchen safety tips to take note of:

  • Do not leave cooking unattended

  • Do not place flammables near heat

  • Do not store more than 30kg of liquefied petroleum gas at home

  • Keep surfaces and kitchen hood clean

You can watch SCDF's masterpiece below:

SCDF's previous masterpieces

Top image screenshot from video from SCDF/Facebook

