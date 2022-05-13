Back

Some 587 victims in S'pore lost more than S$2.7 million to scammers posing as friends

"You can't remember me?"

Irwan Shah | May 13, 2022, 04:03 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have issued an advisory to the public about scammers pretending to be friends over calls and duping victims into sending money over as financial aid.

According to SPF's May 12 news release, more than S$2.7 million has been swindled from at least 587 victims since the beginning of 2022.

At least 43 people lost at least S$177,000 to scammers in May 2022.

Hello "friend"

Scammers will call victims via unknown numbers beginning with a "+" prefix in front.

The scammers will not reveal their identity when victims answer their call.

Instead, they will ask them questions like, "You can't remember me?" or "Guess who I am?".

The victims will answer with a familiar friend's name whose voice "most resembled" the scammers', SPF said.

They will then pose as the victims' friends and would tell them that they "lost their mobile phone" or "changed their contact number".

"Friend" needs "help"

Victims would be asked to update the said friend's contact details on their phone list.

The "friend" will call several days later to seek assistance in the form of a loan, citing law-related or financial troubles.

Local bank account numbers or phone numbers will be provided by the scammers to the victims for them to transfer the funds.

"Victims would only discover that they have been scammed after contacting their actual friends whom the scammers had impersonated," SPF said.

Police advisory

The SPF urged the public to take precautionary measures against such scams.

These measures include:

  • Being careful with calls beginning with the "+" prefix, especially when you're not expecting an incoming international call

  • Being careful when receiving phone calls or messages that request odd favours, even if they seem to be from family and friends

  • Verify the legitimacy of such requests by checking with family and friends through alternative contact methods, such as meeting in person or through previously given contact details.

Call the police hotline (1800-255-0000) if you have information on related scams or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

You can visit www.scamalert.sg to learn more about the different types of scams or call the anti-scam hotline (1800-722-6688).

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by by Jamie Street

North Korea records 1st Covid-19 death amid 350,000 cases with fever of 'unidentified origin'

Five others with unidentifiable fever symptoms have also died.

May 13, 2022, 03:42 PM

20.4kg of cannabis seized from Braddell Hill, father & son among 102 people arrested in raids

A 17-year-old woman was also arrested.

May 13, 2022, 02:48 PM

Camp in the middle of M’sia’s Sunway Lagoon theme park or stay in a floating villa on a lake this June holidays

Why stay in a hotel if you don’t have to?

May 13, 2022, 01:59 PM

3 people, including toddler, die in Bedok North flat fire

The unit had five people, one of whom is well.

May 13, 2022, 01:59 PM

Woman filmed screaming at & kicking young boy at Boon Keng, police investigating

The boy can be seen holding his hands up in defence.

May 13, 2022, 01:36 PM

Thailand to give 1 million cannabis plants to households for free to grow in own homes

The plant grown must be of medical grade and used for medical purposes only.

May 13, 2022, 01:10 PM

JianHao Tan gives friend 'benefit of the doubt' after shared crypto wallet allegedly hacked, S$580,000 lost

Tan said that he does not blame his partner and that they are 'still good friends now.'

May 13, 2022, 12:46 PM

Meiji launches caramel Hello Panda & yoghurt Yan Yan in S'pore

New flavours.

May 13, 2022, 12:20 PM

Chinese food deliveryman, 36, beaten, shot at by 2 men while making delivery in New York

Another case.

May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

Sleepwalking woman allegedly climbs out of Marine Parade condo window, falls to her death

She was known to have a history of sleepwalking.

May 13, 2022, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.