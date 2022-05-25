Back

M'sian-born dolphin trainer & policeman achieves stunning victory to become MP in Australian elections

Asian representation in Australia's parliament has now doubled.

Andrew Koay | May 25, 2022, 05:32 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian-born man has pulled off an unlikely victory at the recent Australian federal elections, unseating a favoured incumbent en route to taking government with his party.

Sam Lim, 60, was born in Muar, Johor and worked as a dolphin trainer before moving to Australia in 2002, where he is now the member of Parliament (MP) for the seat of Tangney in Western Australia, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Lim will join fellow Australian Labor Party senator Penny Wong — Australia's new foreign minister — as elected Malaysian-born lawmakers in an increasingly diverse parliament.

In the nearby Western Australian electoral division of Moore, Singapore-born Liberal Party MP Ian Goodenough also hung onto his seat despite experiencing a 10.45 per cent swing against him in the vote, as reported by The Age.

SBS News reported that Asian representation in parliament doubled after the May 21 federal elections.

Winning against the odds

According to ABC News, Lim overturned a 9.5 per cent margin from the 2019 election to defeat Liberal Party MP Ben Morton.

Making the victory even more remarkable is the fact that Morton, a close friend and advisor of the defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison, had been widely expected to hold his seat.

Tangney was considered a safe seat for the Liberal Party, having been won by their candidates in every election since 1984.

Addressing the media on May 22, one day after the elections, Lim spoke about his life's journey thus far, having grown up one of eight children in a "very poor family", reported ABC News.

"We had to struggle for the first 15 years of my life," he said, describing how the family home had a leaky roof, a dirt floor, and no running water or electricity.

"But that 15 years built me up to today."

"When I had to fight to win this seat, I utilised all that determination that I gained in the first 15 years of my life and I achieved it," he explained in an accent that still bore traces of his Malaysian heritage.

While his childhood dream had been to work as a police officer, Lim said that the job's low pay in Malaysia saw him take up work as a dolphin trainer instead.

Lim worked as a dolphin trainer in Malaysia Image from Sam Lim's Facebook page

He described that job as "my best job ever", reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I loved it because dolphins are so genuine," he said.

"Dolphins never hurt you. If you feel hurt you jump into the swimming pool and the dolphin will come to you and try to comfort you."

Lim's work with the marine mammals ended when creditors took over the safari park, and he eventually started a successful small business.

His earnings there allowed him to emigrate to Australia with his family, where he fulfilled his childhood dream by joining the Western Australian Police Force.

Lim was named Police Officer of the Year in 2020 Screenshot from WA Labor's YouTube channel

According to ABC News, Lim used his ability to speak 10 languages to good use while he was a police officer, working with multicultural communities during the pandemic.

The Star reported that Lim was awarded Officer of the Year at the Nine News Police Excellence Awards in December 2020 for his role in pandemic outreach, but a new task awaits him as MP.

"There is a big challenge for me to do better and I hope the Labor Party can be there for the next 45 years," he was quoted by ABC News as saying.

Broad rebuke to outgoing government.

Lim's victory came alongside a broad rebuke for Australia's government with candidates from the governing Liberal Party experiencing nationwide swings towards opposition candidates.

While on election night (May 21) it was clear that the Australian Labor Party would take back power after nine years, at the time of writing it is not yet certain that they will be able to form a majority government.

In Australia's 150-seat house of representatives, one party must win 76 seats in order to achieve an absolute majority; at the time of writing, The Age reports that Labor has 75 seats, with just over 74 per cent of the vote counted and four seats still to be called.

If Labor leader and Australia's new prime minister Anthony Albanese fails to reach 76 seats, his government will have to negotiate with what's called the crossbench — MPs in parliament who are from neither of the two major parties — in order to pass legislation.

And in the aftermath of what The Guardian dubbed a "historic move of voters away from the two major parties", this could mean that independent MPs and elected representatives from country's third biggest party, the Australian Greens, could hold considerable power.

In the particular, the confirmed presence of 10 independent MPs in the latest edition of Australia's parliament is notable for their route to victory — almost all were women who campaigned on a platform of climate action and conservative fiscal policy.

The fact that these independent MPs are female is also significant in a political atmosphere where the outgoing government has been accused of belittling women.

The biggest blow to the Liberal Party — the centre-right party that has governed Australia for the last nine years in a coalition with the smaller National Party of Australia — was the loss of Cabinet member Josh Frydenberg.

Josh Frydenberg (L) and Monique Ryan (R). Image from Frydenberg and Ryan's Facebook page

Frydenberg, who served as treasurer in the previous government (akin to Singapore's Finance Minister), was seen as a future leader of the party and had been the MP for the seat of Kooyong.

According to The Age, Kooyong has been held by conservative politicians for 122 years.

It will now be represented by Monique Ryan, a paediatric neurologist who has the distinction of being the first non-Liberal Party MP for the seat since 1945.

Top image from Sam Lim's Facebook page 

FairPrice offers 10% discount on Knife Brand cooking oil, Cock Brand groundnut oil & 2 other oil products

The other two brands are Duck Brand and Rice Field.

May 25, 2022, 05:06 PM

Are otters treated differently from wild boars in S'pore due to 'pretty privilege'?

What could have led to the euthanisation of the wild boar at Yishun? Are otters treated like VIPs in Singapore?

May 25, 2022, 04:25 PM

S’pore family finds dead rat in vegetables from IMM Giant after keeping purchase in fridge for 3 days

Giant and SFA are currently investigating the matter.

May 25, 2022, 04:23 PM

Tiger Brokers S'pore: 'Only 700' customers negatively impacted by fee change, refund made out of 'goodwill'

A spokesperson added that they have not been cautioned by MAS or any regulatory bodies over this "commercial matter".

May 25, 2022, 02:50 PM

ICA seizes e-vaporisers & components worth over S$130,000 at Tuas & Woodlands checkpoints

8,520 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods were found below a make-shift bed at Tuas Checkpoint on May 9.

May 25, 2022, 02:43 PM

Sembawang coffeeshop fight sees man attacked by 2 others with plastic chairs & fists

The fight appears to have started in the coffeeshop at 115 Canberra Walk, before spilling out onto the road.

May 25, 2022, 02:10 PM

Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar apologises for Instagram story with racial slur

Oh no.

May 25, 2022, 01:48 PM

Phenomenal iridescent clouds spotted around S'pore on May 24

A rare sight.

May 25, 2022, 12:17 PM

Toy store refunds S$5,800 to father of boy who broke golden Teletubby after public backlash

The company released a second statement, after deleting the first.

May 25, 2022, 11:36 AM

Chan Chun Sing doesn't discuss grades with his children, shares parenting tips with Christopher Lee

What Chan emphasised to his children from the start is to have “determination and discipline”.

May 25, 2022, 11:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.