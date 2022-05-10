Saizeriya S'pore's free-flow drink bar to return 'soon'

Saizeriya — you either love it or hate it.

If you're part of the former, you're probably drawn in by the prospect of casual Italian fare without burning a hole in your pocket.

Coupled with the cozy ambience, Saizeriya makes for the perfect hangout spot for students and families alike.

Another perk of the restaurant chain is their free-flow drink bar — that is, until the pandemic hit and Covid-19 restrictions forced its removal.

"Not the same"

This change did not go unnoticed by customers.

A blogger noted in a blogpost she penned on June 25, 2020, that she had walked in and "fully expected to be able to drink to my heart’s content".

She was, however, disappointed to find a notice on her table stating "Due to Phase 2 regulations, our Drink Bar & Condiment Station will not be available."

She concluded that Saizeriya without free-flow drinks "is just not the same".

Coming soon

But good news for Saizeriya fans.

The restaurant chain responded to a comment on its Instagram page to share that the free-flow drink bar will return "soon".

As for when exactly the drink bar will be returning?

Guess we'll have to stay tuned.

