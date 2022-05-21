TikTok dancing sensation Raymondl88 grooves with SCDF responders from Tampines Fire Station

If you have social media, you would most likely have seen a lanky dancing man on TikTok, who goes by @raymondl88 on the social media platform.

Danced with Singapore Civil Defence Force

Endearingly known as Uncle Raymond by his growing legion of fans, Raymond Lei is oft filmed dancing animatedly with other Singaporeans to Faye Wong's catchy banger titled "Hundred Years of Solitude".

If you need proof, just head on over to his TikTok page, where he has hundreds of videos of him pulling off his signature dance move at multiple locations across Singapore.

From dancing at Joo Koon MRT and Nanyang Technological University to Tampines, Admiralty to the Merlion Park at Fullerton, it seems that no corner in Singapore is too far out of Uncle Raymond's reach.

One of his more recent appearances was at Tampines Fire Station, where he shared the screen and spotlight with four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) emergency responders.

In a 10-second long clip shared on Facebook , the SCDF personnel gamely re-enacted Lei's self-choreographed dance moves, and all whilst in full uniform, no less.

Special mention to the emergency responder on the extreme right, who manoeuvred through the choreography with as much grace as a red hazmat suit could possibly afford and made it look effortless.

Tampines Fire Station open house

In a comment below the Facebook post, the SCDF said the video was filmed in the morning on May 20.

As it turns out, Tampines Fire Station is open to the public.

SCDF will be opening its fire stations to the public, with effect from April 30, to visit every Saturday from 9am to 9:50am and 10 to 10:50am.

Some of the participating fire stations include Central Fire Station, Sentosa Fire Station and Marina Bay Fire Station.

For the full list of fire stations on open house, click here.

You can watch another video of SCDF dancing with Lei below:

