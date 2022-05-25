Phenomenal iridescent clouds spotted around S'pore on May 24

Singapore was greeted with a lovely and unique cloud rainbow just before sunset on Tuesday (May 24).

A phenomenal sight

Delighted to witness the rare phenomenon, members of the Facebook group CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore shared many photos of the rainbow cloud.

The vibrant rainbow peeking behind a big fluffy cloud also extended into ripples of diffused clouds.

Here's an unedited panoramic view of the sky:

Spotted all around Singapore

These iridescent clouds are also sometimes known as rainbow clouds or fire rainbows.

They usually appear in the late afternoon on very hot and humid days as they form on top of cumulus clouds (those big fluffy clouds).

Some of the air that gets pushed upwards condenses into tiny water droplets to form a thin ring of clouds that scatter sunlight to form rainbows.

The rainbow clouds looked spectacular from all corners of Singapore.

In some edited photos, the sky looks like it belongs in a classical painting.

More pretty things in the sky

Top images by Karen Cat and Shirley Li.