Queen Elizabeth II makes public appearance wearing bird of paradise brooch gifted by S'pore

Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of the United Kingdom, caused a stir when she did not turn up for the opening of Parliament on May 10.

This was only the third such absence in her seven-decade reign, with the other two caused by the pregnancies of her two youngest princes, Andrew and Edward. The palace cited "mobility issues" this time round, according to ABC News.

But any concerns over the Queen's health were laid to rest when she turned up in person at the grand opening of the new Elizabeth railway line at Paddington Station on May 17.

Her cheerful sunflower-yellow outfit was topped with a very special piece of jewellery -- a bird of paradise brooch that was gifted to her by none other than the Republic of Singapore.

A gift from Singapore

According to Woman and Home, this brooch was a present as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012, marking 60 years on the throne.

It is made of 18-karat yellow gold and boasts 61 diamonds, designed in a traditional Peranakan style and fashioned to resemble the bird of paradise plant.

The publication added, "The piece was made by Singapore jeweller Thomis Kwan and purchased from his stock collection without the guru's realisation that it was going to be given to the Queen. The cost? US$6,800 (S$9,430)."

This isn't the first time the Queen has been spotted with the brooch, having donned it at the Epsom Derby in 2017 and while visiting the Science Museum in 2019.

Elizabeth Line

Meanwhile, residents and visitors of London alike can enjoy boarding the Elizabeth Line -- named after the Queen herself -- which marks the completion of the ambitious Crossrail public transport project.

She was accompanied by Prince Edward, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London mayor Sadiq Khan in attendance.

Officially opening on May 24, it will stop at 41 stations and is expected to serve around 200 million people a year.

Top image from Royal Family Facebook.