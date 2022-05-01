Back

Dramatic purple hued sky seen outside Toa Payoh MRT station amazes commuter

Cool.

Lean Jinghui | May 01, 2022, 02:07 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A commuter captured this dramatic sight of a purple-hued sky outside Toa Payoh MRT station during the early morning of Apr. 29.

Via Myke Muk K C/Facebook

Deep purple sky

Posting on the Facebook group "CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore", a user called "Myke Muk K C" shared that he was met with the beautiful sky the moment he got out of Toa Payoh MRT station.

Because of the angle at which the photo was taken, it appeared as if the clouds are parting to reveal a different dimension.

Via Myke Muk K C Facebook

Another picture he posted as he walked further away from the station showed the sky turning a soft golden amber as the sun started to rise and become more prominent.

Via Myke Muk K C Facebook

Commenting on his post subsequently, he shared that the scene had been a "beautiful treat".

"I wish [I] could have stood there and watched the sky slowly change and enjoy the moment."

However, he was unable to as he needed to get to work, he said.

Why the sky changes colours

According to Science Daily, the reason a sky might change colour is because of a process called "scattering".

Scattering affects the colour of light coming from the sky, with the details determined by the wavelength of the light and the size of the particles in the air that change the direction of the light rays.

Red light has a longer wavelength, while violet or purple light has shorter wavelengths.

When the sun is low on the horizon like during sunrise or sunset, sunlight passes through more air than other times of the day when the sun is higher in the sky.

More atmosphere means more molecules to scatter the violet and blue light away from our eyes, while the other colours continue on to our eyes, resulting in sunrises or sunsets that are more often orange and red.

According to Mashable, purple skies might be caused by the lack of molecules to scatter the colour away from our eyes.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Myke Muk K C Facebook

NTUC will redouble efforts to upskill workers to create better work prospects: Ng Chee Meng

Ng likened company training committees to a baby growing up, which would need more nurturing to grow into full fruition.

May 01, 2022, 01:19 PM

S'porean mum cares for 7 special needs kids, teaches them to be 'future-ready'

"We accept and embrace our children for who they are, not for who they are supposed to be," Tahirah Mohamed, 45.

May 01, 2022, 01:08 PM

Government doing all it can to cushion global impact that affects S’poreans living costs: PM Lee

"We have speaking rights, but we are a small voice. Singapore has to take the world as it is and develop a strategy that works for us in this troubled environment," he said.

May 01, 2022, 12:39 PM

Workers' Party calls for support for sandwiched class amid rising cost of living in its Labour Day message

The party also thanked frontline workers, public officers, and caregivers for their work.

April 30, 2022, 09:56 PM

S'pore man caught on camera destroying neighbour's flowers that were put up as Hari Raya decorations

Unsavoury behaviour.

April 30, 2022, 09:34 PM

Crowds of enthusiasts & flashy sportscars flock to huge car meet in front of Kallang Decathlon

Organisers said that law enforcement eventually took action after some attendees acted irresponsibly.

April 30, 2022, 08:48 PM

S'pore 2nd in world for being most influenced by China: Taiwan research institute

After Cambodia.

April 30, 2022, 06:58 PM

'Completely unacceptable': Shanmugam on trainee lawyers who cheated during Bar exam

He said that questions on the matter will also be raised in Parliament.

April 30, 2022, 06:49 PM

All 18 complaints of foreign vehicles pumping Ron95 came from Johor: M'sia authorities

Cough, fyi Singapore registered vehicles, cough cough.

April 30, 2022, 05:10 PM

PAP launches new mental health initiative with emotional video featuring Chan Chun Sing, Sun Xueling, & Wan Rizal

"Let's be a voice of encouragement to each other. Let us build each other up," said Sun.

April 30, 2022, 04:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.