HSA warns against consuming sexual enhancement product that caused man to have 4-hour erection

Lee Wei Lin | May 26, 2022, 01:48 PM

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public against consuming a product named "Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1" in a May 26 press release.

It was touted as a natural product that enhances men's sexual health and purportedly contain “herbal ingredients of high quality”. HSA has found that the claims are false after testing the product, and discovered that it contains a high concentration of an undeclared synthetic potent medicinal ingredient, tadalafil.

Ingredient can pose serious health risks

Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be given under medical supervision.

According to HealthHub, the drug works by relaxing the blood vessels in the penis, allowing blood to flow into the penis when one gets sexually excited.

The amount of tadalafil contained in one sachet, which was the recommended daily intake of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, could contain "more than 10 times" the amount that is typically prescribed. HSA warned that inappropriate use of the drug can cause serious adverse effects, including heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism. Priapism is a prolonged erection that will not go away.

Tadalafil can also pose serious health risks, such as causing potentially life-threatening low blood pressure, to people who are on heart medications.

Man sent to hospital after consuming product

HSA launched an investigation after receiving feedback on two cases of adverse effects observed in those who had consumed Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1.

One man was admitted to a hospital's emergency department after suffering from body aches, chills, a migraine and tightness around his jawline.

Another consumer of the product experienced priapism of about four hours. HSA warned that priapism is a serious condition and can lead to penile tissue damage and permanent loss of potency if not treated immediately.

HSA has advised consumers to stop taking Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1 and seek medical attention if required.

Those who continue to sell the product could be prosecuted

The sale of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, which was being conducted on various online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Carousell and Facebook, has been ordered to be stopped immediately.

Sellers and suppliers who are selling or supplying the product are liable to be prosecuted and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to 2 years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

Top photo from HSA.

