PM Lee: S'pore has built buffer stocks & diversified food sources to cope with disruptions

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said while he found countries imposing export controls to be "regrettable", such a development is "not so surprising".

"As a consumer country which imports food, we are adversely impacted," PM Lee told Singapore media on the last day of his working visit to Tokyo, Japan.

PM Lee did not mention any specific country in his response, The Straits Times noted.

Country governments are under pressure to respond to the effects of the Ukraine war and high inflations on their people.

When asked if Singapore will seek redress at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when global trading rules are violated, PM Lee said the process will be lengthy, and securing food supply for Singapore is an immediate urgency, CNA reported.

PM Lee also emphasised the importance to think ahead and be prepared for future disruptions.

He said: "This time it is chicken, next time it may be something else. We have to be prepared for this."

PM Lee added that in order to respond to food supply disruption, Singapore has been building buffer stocks and resiliency and diversifying our food sources.

Top image via Desmond Tan's Facebook and PM Lee's Facebook