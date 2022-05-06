Back

PM Lee Hsien Loong & Ho Ching to receive awards from Sultan in Johor

Members of the Order include Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong.

Belmont Lay | May 06, 2022, 03:38 AM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching will receive awards when they visit Johor on Friday, May 6, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on May 5.

PM Lee's award

PM Lee will receive the First Class, Grand Commander of the Order, Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ – Order of the Crown of Johor) from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

It means Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor, First Class.

The SPMJ is the highest honour in the state of Johor.

Ho's award

Ho will receive the First Class, Grand Commander of the Order, Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SMIJ – Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor).

Her title means Grand Commander of the Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, First Class.

This makes Ho the first Singaporean recipient of the SMIJ.

PM Lee and Ho will be in Johor at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.

The award investiture ceremony will be held at the Istana Besar.

Background on awards

The order of chivalry is the oldest order given by any state of Malaysia.

It was instituted in July 1886 based on the English Order of St Michael and St George.

Members of the Order include former prime ministers of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, as well as former Singapore law minister E W Barker.

Former prime ministers of Malaysia, Abdul Razak, Hussein Onn, Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin are also members of the order.

The Order of the Crown of Johor consists of the Sovereign and three designated classes of memberships, of which the SPMJ is the first class.

A description provided by the president of the council of the royal court Johor said: “Ordinary Members of the Order are invited from among Malays professing the religion of Islam and subjects of the Ruler and who have exhibited loyalty, virtues, and talents and have rendered invaluable service to the Sultan and state.”

It added: “Malays from other states, and other races whether subjects of the Ruler or otherwise and who meet the criteria may be invited as honorary members.”

The Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor has a more recent history as it was instituted on March 30, 2015, and comprises the Sovereign and three designated classes of membership, of which the SMIJ is the first class.

Attendees of ceremony

Post-ceremony, the Sultan will host an official brunch in honour of PM Lee and Ho.

Members of the Johor royal family and the Royal Court, as well as the Johor state government representatives will be in attendance.

PM Lee and Ho will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Top photo via Ministry of Communication & Information

