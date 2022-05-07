S'pore woman says lone child kept asking her for piggyback ride, others experienced the same

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One TikToker from Singapore, who goes by the username @xuanlai on the platform, shared a video about a "weird incident" that happened to her in Tampines East.

What happened

In her first video, which was posted on May 6, the nursing student recounted that she was walking home at night when a child appeared from behind a pillar, tapped on her shoulder and asked, "Can you help me? Can I climb on your back?"

@xuanlai continued that the boy, who was scrawny and a "very very small kid", likely in upper primary school, indicated that he wanted a piggyback ride.

When she asked him for the reason behind his request, he said his "leg was in pain", whereupon she followed up by questioning where he was hurt.

He responded by saying that his upper thigh hurt a lot, but @xuanlai said she did not notice anything that indicated an injury, such as bruises, swelling, or broken skin.

She became even more suspicious as he was "walking normally".

The woman's gut feeling also told her that she was "going to die" if she followed the child, and that she should just go home.

To remove herself from the situation, she told the boy that she couldn't piggyback him because her hands were full and she was in a dress, which would have made it inconvenient for her.

She then offered to "princess carry", also known as bridal carry, or stand by his side to assist him to the HDB block he wanted to go to.

Alarm bells

"He insisted on me piggybacking him and I told him, 'No, I cannot do that'," @xuanlai continued, instead offering him her shoulder for support.

"He walked on his own, about 1m ahead of me, and turned back to where he originally approached me and said, 'Can we please try a piggyback?' [...] I said: 'No, if you want help, you give me a moment, let me go home [to] get some help'—and by help, I mean I'm going to drag my father down here because my gut feeling is telling me that if I go [with him], I'm going to get kidnapped."

According to her, the boy refused and walked away on his own.

In the comments section, @xuanlai said she has lodged a police report about the incident as it was not an isolated incident, and called for those who have experienced the same thing to reach out to her.

She rejected the possibility of it being a prank as she there were no other children around.

At least five others have allegedly experienced the same thing

In a subsequent video, @xuanlai shed more light on what had happened.

She claimed that incidents involving a boy with the same description has happened to three other people, two of whom live in Boon Lay and Lakeside.

She also noted that the only person that she saw at the time was a lady walking her dog, but acknowledged that there was the possibility that there were others that she was unaware of as she was blocked by a pillar.

She added that the child was not letting her move off without a piggyback ride.

Calling out those who said that she was "overreacting", "being paranoid" or "being a Karen", she emphasised that this has happened to other people.

@xuanlai's older sister has said that people she knew have also experienced the same thing, and in one instance, there was reportedly a grown man standing nearby observing the scene, while pretending to use his phone.

When the boy was rejected, both him and the man "disappeared" at the same time.

The TikTok user then raised the possibility of the child being "a bait for something".

In the comments, two other users shared that they have encountered the same boy.

Adding that she would have helped if the child had genuinely needed assistance, she said there were too many alarm bells "going off" in her head after assessing his behaviour and non-existent symptoms.

Top screenshots from @xuanlai on TikTok.