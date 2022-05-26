Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Here's some good news for Snoopy fans.
From May 27 till July 11, you can find the Charlie Brown and Peanuts Gang at Changi Airport T3.
Snoopy-themed
Peanuts Snow Hangout is a snow-filled indoor two-storey attraction.
Be warned that you will experience sub-zero temperatures in the attraction.
However, snow boots, a winter jacket and gloves will be provided.
Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks, or you can purchase them at S$2.50 per pair.
Here, the young ones can cruise through some mini snow slides.
The thrill-seekers, on the other hand, can enjoy going 10 metres down on a snow luge.
Here's a look at what it's like:
Snow play
The second level of the attraction features extra-thick snow that's perfect for snow play.
One can go to the snow digger site and use excavators to dig mini snow trenches.
One can also pose along with a life-sized ice sculpture of Charlie Brown, hand-carved by local artist Jeffrey Ng.
There's also a snow sculpture of Snoopy and his kennel.
Where: Near T3's Jewel entrance
When: 11am to 10pm
- May 27 to June 26
- July 1 to July 3
- July 8 to July 11
How much: S$18 per pass via iChangi app. Each play slot is around 20 to 25 minutes.
Guests can purchase one discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout pass at S$5 per pass for every S$30 spent (S$50 for supermarket), with a maximum of two discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes, in a single receipt at the public areas at Changi Airport's terminals and Changi Eats. Jewel Changi Airport receipts are excluded.
Spend S$60 with Mastercard or Changi Pay in a single receipt to redeem up to three discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes.
Photo spots
Guests can also find five Peanuts-themed photo spots across T3 to pose with the characters in real-life size.
This includes a topiary featuring Snoopy and Woodstock on a large-moving skateboard.
The five-metre-tall structure is made of over 2,500 hydrangeas and poms poms, and took over two months to put together.
Here are some of the other photo spots:
Zebra walk
School bus
Play area for kids
After taking Instagram-worthy pictures, guests can learn fun facts and interesting nuggets about the famous comic strip and how it became a cultural phenomenon at the redemption booth opposite T3 Kopitiam.
There's also a play area with an acrylic-rub and colouring station for the young ones to enjoy.
Top image by Janelle Pang.
