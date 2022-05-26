Back

Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Snow in the middle of summer.

Fasiha Nazren | Janelle Pang | May 26, 2022, 12:03 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here's some good news for Snoopy fans.

From May 27 till July 11, you can find the Charlie Brown and Peanuts Gang at Changi Airport T3.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Snoopy-themed

Peanuts Snow Hangout is a snow-filled indoor two-storey attraction.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Be warned that you will experience sub-zero temperatures in the attraction.

However, snow boots, a winter jacket and gloves will be provided.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks, or you can purchase them at S$2.50 per pair.

Here, the young ones can cruise through some mini snow slides.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

The thrill-seekers, on the other hand, can enjoy going 10 metres down on a snow luge.

Here's a look at what it's like:

Video by Janelle Pang.

Snow play

The second level of the attraction features extra-thick snow that's perfect for snow play.

One can go to the snow digger site and use excavators to dig mini snow trenches.

Video by Janelle Pang.

One can also pose along with a life-sized ice sculpture of Charlie Brown, hand-carved by local artist Jeffrey Ng.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

There's also a snow sculpture of Snoopy and his kennel.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Where: Near T3's Jewel entrance

When: 11am to 10pm

  • May 27 to June 26

  • July 1 to July 3

  • July 8 to July 11

How much: S$18 per pass via iChangi app. Each play slot is around 20 to 25 minutes.

Guests can purchase one discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout pass at S$5 per pass for every S$30 spent (S$50 for supermarket), with a maximum of two discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes, in a single receipt at the public areas at Changi Airport's terminals and Changi Eats. Jewel Changi Airport receipts are excluded.

Spend S$60 with Mastercard or Changi Pay in a single receipt to redeem up to three discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes.

Photo spots

Guests can also find five Peanuts-themed photo spots across T3 to pose with the characters in real-life size.

This includes a topiary featuring Snoopy and Woodstock on a large-moving skateboard.

The five-metre-tall structure is made of over 2,500 hydrangeas and poms poms, and took over two months to put together.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Here are some of the other photo spots:

Zebra walk

Photo by Janelle Pang.

School bus

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Play area for kids

After taking Instagram-worthy pictures, guests can learn fun facts and interesting nuggets about the famous comic strip and how it became a cultural phenomenon at the redemption booth opposite T3 Kopitiam.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

There's also a play area with an acrylic-rub and colouring station for the young ones to enjoy.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Top image by Janelle Pang.

2nd-gen owner of famous 40-year-old claypot rice stall at ABC Brickworks opening Bukit Batok outlet

While the owner doesn't want his only son to take over the business, he still wants to keep his father's business alive.

May 25, 2022, 09:14 PM

S'pore company charged with exporting S$341,000 worth of Pokka drinks to North Korea

Back in August 2019, Pokka denied selling products to North Korea.

May 25, 2022, 06:58 PM

Shoppers in S'pore snap up fresh chicken, some buy up to 4 chickens at once

One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

May 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

2 men, aged 66 & 59, jailed for assaulting men they mistook as queue cutters at Boon Keng taxi stand

One of the victims was given five days of medical leave after the assault.

May 25, 2022, 06:40 PM

3 family-friendly activities in June: Disney in Concert, World of Nickelodeon & Let's play @ D’Marquee

Fun for the whole family.

May 25, 2022, 05:59 PM

M'sian-born dolphin trainer & policeman achieves stunning victory to become MP in Australian elections

Asian representation in Australia's parliament has now doubled.

May 25, 2022, 05:32 PM

FairPrice offers 10% discount on Knife Brand cooking oil, Cock Brand groundnut oil & 2 other oil products

The other two brands are Duck Brand and Rice Field.

May 25, 2022, 05:06 PM

Are otters treated differently from wild boars in S'pore due to 'pretty privilege'?

What could have led to the euthanisation of the wild boar at Yishun? Are otters treated like VIPs in Singapore?

May 25, 2022, 04:25 PM

S’pore family finds dead rat in vegetables from IMM Giant after keeping purchase in fridge for 3 days

Giant and SFA are currently investigating the matter.

May 25, 2022, 04:23 PM

Tiger Brokers S'pore: 'Only 700' customers negatively impacted by fee change, refund made out of 'goodwill'

A spokesperson added that they have not been cautioned by MAS or any regulatory bodies over this "commercial matter".

May 25, 2022, 02:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.