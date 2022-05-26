Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Here's some good news for Snoopy fans.

From May 27 till July 11, you can find the Charlie Brown and Peanuts Gang at Changi Airport T3.

Snoopy-themed

Peanuts Snow Hangout is a snow-filled indoor two-storey attraction.

Be warned that you will experience sub-zero temperatures in the attraction.

However, snow boots, a winter jacket and gloves will be provided.

Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks, or you can purchase them at S$2.50 per pair.

Here, the young ones can cruise through some mini snow slides.

The thrill-seekers, on the other hand, can enjoy going 10 metres down on a snow luge.

Here's a look at what it's like:

Snow play

The second level of the attraction features extra-thick snow that's perfect for snow play.

One can go to the snow digger site and use excavators to dig mini snow trenches.

One can also pose along with a life-sized ice sculpture of Charlie Brown, hand-carved by local artist Jeffrey Ng.

There's also a snow sculpture of Snoopy and his kennel.

Where: Near T3's Jewel entrance

When: 11am to 10pm

May 27 to June 26

July 1 to July 3

July 8 to July 11

How much: S$18 per pass via iChangi app. Each play slot is around 20 to 25 minutes.

Guests can purchase one discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout pass at S$5 per pass for every S$30 spent (S$50 for supermarket), with a maximum of two discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes, in a single receipt at the public areas at Changi Airport's terminals and Changi Eats. Jewel Changi Airport receipts are excluded.

Spend S$60 with Mastercard or Changi Pay in a single receipt to redeem up to three discounted Peanuts Snow Hangout passes.

Photo spots

Guests can also find five Peanuts-themed photo spots across T3 to pose with the characters in real-life size.

This includes a topiary featuring Snoopy and Woodstock on a large-moving skateboard.

The five-metre-tall structure is made of over 2,500 hydrangeas and poms poms, and took over two months to put together.

Here are some of the other photo spots:

Zebra walk

School bus

Play area for kids

After taking Instagram-worthy pictures, guests can learn fun facts and interesting nuggets about the famous comic strip and how it became a cultural phenomenon at the redemption booth opposite T3 Kopitiam.

There's also a play area with an acrylic-rub and colouring station for the young ones to enjoy.

Top image by Janelle Pang.