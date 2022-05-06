Back

Police investigating fight at Paya Lebar Square taxi stand

Not the first time such an altercation has occurred there.

Belmont Lay | May 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

The Singapore police are investigating after an altercation broke out involving a dozen or so men at Paya Lebar Square on Tuesday, May 3 evening.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 60 Paya Lebar Road at about 7:30pm.

The case has been classified as an affray.

The fight took place at the area beside the taxi stand and a stone's throw from Paya Lebar MRT Station.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What videos showed

One video showed five men beating up one man in a yellow shirt seated on the ground.

Another group of men were then seen running away seconds later as they appeared to give chase.

Another video showed the man in yellow exchanging blows with four to five men as onlookers watched.

One member of the public was caught on video smiling upon witnessing the altercation.

Previously, a fight broke out at the same location in October 2021 involving a group of men.

