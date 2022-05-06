Back

Tampines Golden Village cinema-goer allegedly leaves wine bottle, food trash behind at 'Doctor Strange' screening

Yikes.

Mandy How | May 06, 2022, 11:55 AM

Ads to bin your trash have failed to work on at least one movie-goer, who allegedly left a mess following the screening of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at Golden Village Tampines.

Another patron in the cinema, Catherine Ang, spotted the deed and uploaded it to national feedback page Complaint Singapore, where other disgruntled online users chimed in on the unsanitary and inconsiderate behaviour.

According to Ang, the movie-goer had brought in two bottles of wines, and rolled it under her seat with a stack of disposable cups when she was done with it.

The carpeted ground was seen littered with food and wrappers.

Photo via Catherine Ang/Facebook

Photo via Catherine Ang/Facebook

Photo via Catherine Ang/Facebook

"The mess was a lot worse under the seats," she added.

Ang apparently also witnessed the woman wiping her hands on the headrest of the seat beside her.

This was the aftermath:

Photo via Catherine Ang/Facebook

Choice of snacks included Pretz biscuit sticks, Calbee prawn crackers, and Cheezels.

Mothership has reached out to Golden Village and will update this article when they reply.

Top photo  via Catherine Ang/Facebook

