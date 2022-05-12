Back

Gojek passenger leaves bag behind in the car, driver delivers it to her house on same day

She was very upset with Gojek's in-app customer service though.

Irwan Shah | May 12, 2022, 01:48 PM

A Gojek driver who went the extra mile with his service had left quite an impression on a passenger recently.

A Mothership reader shared with us how the Gojek driver drove back to return her bag, which contained her house keys and wallet, that she had left behind in the car.

Left her bag behind in the car

The passenger recounted that she left one of her bags in the Gojek driver's car when she alighted at her destination along Orchard Road.

She then followed Gojek's procedure for attending to lost and found items and dropped them a text on its in-app chat.

The reader's correspondence with Gojek's customer service. Screenshot by Mothership reader.

The passenger received a call later that day from Gojek's customer service and they indicated that they have found her items.

However, they said that they would update her when her items are ready to be collected, as shown in the screenshot above.

Going the extra mile

Luckily for the passenger, the Gojek driver was already looking for her to return her items after the trip has ended.

He managed to find her address by checking the passenger's identity card and made his way there.

Realising that the passenger wasn't home, he left a note by her doorstep indicating his name and contact number.

She managed to retrieve her belongings that night, thanks to the Gojek driver's initiative.

A note was given to the reader by the Gojek driver. Screenshot by Mothership reader.

"The Gojek driver managed to send it back with his own effort to me that night. I really thank him for this," said the passenger when recalling the incident.

Upset with Gojek's customer service

The passenger was very frustrated by the in-app customer service though.

She shared her Gojek customer service experience with the Gojek driver and expressed her displeasure, as her feedback was marked as resolved even though she was only given a holding line and has not retrieved her items.

As the bag contained her house keys and wallet, she was anxious to read that it could take up to three days for Gojek to update her on how to collect the items.

She wrote to Mothership:

"After 2 hours, Gojek sent an email saying that they had checked and will need 3 days to tell me how to collect. Then the ticket said it was resolved and closed. However my items are still not passed to me or located.

Why can't they link me with the driver and close the case? They ask me to wait for 3 working days? I went to their office and they insisted on having 3 working days and they even suggested I find a locksmith if I left my house keys and wallet in the car."

The Gojek driver explained that he only received an email, indicating that he had to send the items back to the office and leave them there afterwards. There were no further instructions given.

In exasperation, she said:

"Honestly, I trust the Gojek uncle more than the Gojek office staff."

Mothership has reached out to Gojek for comments and will update the article when we receive a reply.

Top photo and screenshot by Mothership reader.

