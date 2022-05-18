Back

Local photographer captures ethereal shots of Pasir Ris Park in the morning

Rise and shine.

Fiona Tan | May 18, 2022, 11:54 AM

If you're looking for heaven on Earth, you just might find it in Pasir Ris Park.

Early bird catches the worm

The only catch is that you will have to be up early.

How early?

Well, as early as 7:45am, according to one lucky early riser Joseph Ooi.

Ooi said he happened to be at the right place, and at the right time, to capture the special moment on May 12.

He subsequently shared the series of photos of Pasir Ris Park looking picturesque in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group on May 14.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

His post has since garnered 1,800 likes, and many commenters marvelled at the splendour of Pasir Ris Park transformed by the rays of sunlight filtering through the canopy.

Ooi remarked that "nature is beautiful" and said he was pleased to capture and share the spectacular moment with the local hiking community.

No special equipment needed, just "point and shoot"

Responding to comments, Ooi said the conditions were just right on that morning, where it was particularly misty and the sun rays were "exceptional".

Beyond this, however, it appears that there was no other secret sauce behind his amazing shots.

Ooi revealed that the pictures were captured using a Samsung brand mobile phone camera, and all he did was "point and shoot" at the opportune time.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Komorebi

This phenomenon – where the rays of sunlight filtering through the canopy and tree branches are accentuated by the overhanging mist – is called Komorebi in Japanese.

Komorebi, or 木漏れ日, means "sunlight filtering through leaves", and is made up of the kanji characters for tree (木), shine through (漏れ), and sun (日).

As Ooi helpfully pointed out, the word is pronounced koh-mo-reh-bee.

It does not have an English equivalent.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Where to find?

While Ooi was not exactly sure which exact carpark the shots were taken, he said it was "at the grove of matured rain trees near the boardwalk and stable".

According to the Pasir Ris Park map, Carpark C lies between the mangrove boardwalk and the park's stable, Gallop Stable.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook.

Heaven on Earth, and in Pasir Ris

Top image by Joseph Ooi from Singapore Hikers/Facebook

