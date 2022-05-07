PAP raises S$50,000 for 5 charities as part of Mother's Day celebration

The People's Action Party (PAP) held its annual Mother's Day celebration recently.

The celebration comprised several components, including a fundraising effort for five charity organisations.

There was also a bazaar, and a sharing session highlighting the perspective of caregivers, at the NTUC Centre on May 7.

According to the PAP website, over 200 people attended the event, including PAP MPs, activists, union members, and partners.

Communications and information minister Josephine Teo, who is also Chairwoman of PAP Women’s Wing, highlighted the fact that the Mother's Day this year was special, as it had been disrupted for two years due to Covid-19.

Teo also pointed out that the event comes "hot on the heels" of the White Paper on Women's Development, which she called "a major milestone for all Singapore women".

Last month, Teo moved a motion for the White Paper to be endorsed in Parliament. It received unanimous support from MPs.

S$50,000 raised

As part of the celebrations, the PAP Women’s Wing and the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) raised a sum of S$50,000 for five charity organisations located within the Central Singapore District.

Tanjong Pagar Member of Parliament (MP) Joan Pereira, Organising Chair of PAP Women’s Wing Mother’s Day Celebration for this year, explained that the Women's Wing decided to raise funds on a district level, starting with the Central District.

This, she explained in her speech, was "to give greater visibility to the good work done by these charities."

The beneficiary charities were:

Dyslexia Association of Singapore Homeless Hearts of Singapore Home Nursing Foundation Senior Activity Centre Montfort Care – Kreta Ayer Family Services REACH Family Service Centre (Bishan)

Bazaar featuring social enterprises

Pereira said the bazaar — which featured six social enterprises that support women — was "specially curated" by the organising team.

She mentioned that many of the entrepreneurs were "very strong women who have boldly stepped forward to chase their dreams and aspirations" and encouraged attendees to purchase gifts from the bazaar for caregivers and mothers.

Caregivers sharing session

The event also included a sharing session where two caregivers, Ann Chong and Yasmin Nisha, were invited to share about the challenges they faced, as well as the support they received.

Teo said:

“Majority of caregivers are women, even though more men are now involved. Regardless of gender, caregivers have their personal needs. Whether it’s promoting fairness at the workplace, sharing domestic responsibilities, or providing a listening ear, we can all play our part to better support them. The PAP Women’s Wing will continue to rally the wider community to take action in support of caregivers. Today’s Mother’s Day celebration is an example.”

Follow and listen to our podcast here