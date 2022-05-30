Electric atmosphere at Our Tampines Hub as over 3,000 gather to watch Champions League final

A live screening of the Champions League final caused over 3,000 Real Madrid and Liverpool fans to flock to the Festive Plaza of Our Tampines Hub.

The highly anticipated match was broadcasted during the wee hours of Sunday morning (May 29).

With no more crowd restrictions, a sea of fans in red shirts blanketed the entire area during the community live screening.

The Reds — a nickname for the English team — saw a lot of supporters that night.

Fans even broke out in song, belting out "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Gerry and The Pacemakers, which is an iconic song among Liverpool fans.

Real Madrid wins

The kickoff started promptly and all eyes were glued to the huge screen.

Fans in the the crowd cheered and whistled in triumph when a player from Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, scored a goal in the 59th minute.

Liverpool ultimately lost 0-1 to Real Madrid.

One TikTok user described the atmosphere at Our Tampines Hub as "insane".

A man in a yellow shirt was also seen on top of a table swinging what appeared to be a towel while shouting in triumph.

Here is the moment when Real Madrid celebrated their UEFA Champions League win.

Manchester United fan given the finger

The defeat of the Reds was not the only highlight of the night.

A TikTok user, anjedikupehkopek, posted a video of a man who appeared to be a Liverpool fan flipping off another man wearing a Manchester United jersey.

The man in the Manchester United jersey holds up both hands in surrender and walks away.

Meanwhile, a man can be heard laughing loudly in the background.

The emcees for the night were also apparently not spared the middle fingers from the same man as well.

Netizens react

Many netizens bit back at the Liverpool fan's attitude.

Another netizen said, "In the end, he walks alone", a reference to Liverpool's anthem.

