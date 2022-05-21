Back

'Plenty of room for improvement': Johor chief minister after personally going through JB customs

He will be meeting with relevant agencies and authorities for discussion.

Syahindah Ishak | May 21, 2022, 04:02 PM

Johor Mentari Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi has said that improvements are needed at the Johor Bahru Immigration Customs.

Room for improvement

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 20), Hafiz said that he had had a safe journey to and from Johor, experiencing the "routine" immigration process that others go through at the customs.

However, he said: "There's still plenty of room for improvement."

In his post, Hafiz also shared pictures he took at the customs checkpoint, some of which showed an escalator at the arrival area being blocked off due to maintenance work.

Photo via Onn Hafiz/Facebook.

Photo via Onn Hafiz/Facebook.

Photo via Onn Hafiz/Facebook.

Working with authorities

Hafiz said that he will be meeting with the director of Johor Immigration Customs, other ministers, as well as road and transport agencies today (May 21).

"I will work with the relevant agencies to immediately make some improvements to ensure that travellers will have a safe and smooth journey," he added, although he did not elaborate on the "improvements" he is planning to discuss with the authorities.

Here is Hafiz's full Facebook post:

Has shown public concern regarding JB customs

This is not the first time the Johor Chief Minister has publicly shown his concerns with regards to Johor's customs.

Earlier this month, Hafiz took to social media to respond to an incident involving a family of Singaporeans who were allegedly told to give some "kopi money" to Johor customs officials.

Hafiz said that he took the allegation seriously, and would investigate the matter.

Top images from Onn Hafiz/Facebook.

