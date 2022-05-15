Back

3 community cases are 1st in S'pore to be infected with Omicron variants of concern: MOH

These variants were first reported by South Africa in early 2022.

Kayla Wong | May 15, 2022, 11:19 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two local Covid-19 cases were found to be infected with the BA.4 variant, while one local case was infected with the BA.5 variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Sunday (May 15).

These are the first community cases confirmed to be infected with what the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has recently classified as "variants of concern".

The presence of BA.4 and BA.5 variants in these three cases was detected as part of the ministry's surveillance of the Covid-19 situation.

The cases were detected via further testing of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) positive samples and confirmed through whole genome sequencing (WGS).

All cases were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat; and did not require hospitalisation. They are fully vaccinated, and had earlier received their booster dose.

According to MOH, all three cases had self-isolated upon testing positive for Covid-19, and did not have any reported exposure to vulnerable settings.

Dominant variants in South Africa

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants were first reported by South Africa in early 2022 and have since become the dominant variants there.

Both lineages contain mutations in the spike protein which appear to "confer greater immune escape properties and higher transmissibility" compared to the BA.1 and BA.2 that caused the Omicron wave earlier this year, MOH said.

However, MOH added that emerging real-world evidence from other countries supports that BA.4 and BA.5 infections will likely give rise to "similar clinical outcomes", compared to previous Omicron lineages.

Citing figures from the World Health Organization, MOH said at least 1,000 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in at least 16 countries as of May 11.

Calls on everyone to remain vigilant

MOH said it will step up local surveillance efforts and continue monitoring the spread of BA.4 and BA.5 in Singapore.

The ministry calls on everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, even though society is now more resilient against the virus.

MOH said:

"In particular, persons vulnerable to complications of Covid-19, such as unvaccinated persons, persons above the age of 60, and persons with chronic diseases, should ensure they are up to date with their recommended boosters and exercise caution in settings with many potential contacts."

Top image by Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

New Scarlett Supermarket at NEX offers free ice cream with any purchase till May 16, 2022

Its 10th outlet.

May 15, 2022, 08:14 PM

PM Lee wraps up US trip after meeting Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, says S'pore welcomes US in region

Asean leaders were in Washington, DC, to meet with the U.S. President.

May 15, 2022, 08:10 PM

SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung to step down from May 16, CapitaLand executive to replace him

The new board will also have a new chairman.

May 15, 2022, 08:09 PM

Ipoh family moves into new home, stunned when perimeter wall collapses in landslide

The pre-dawn downpour caused several areas to flood.

May 15, 2022, 07:28 PM

56-year-old woman who died in Bedok North fire was an actress who beat cancer

Chan had fought and triumphed over cancer many years ago.

May 15, 2022, 05:16 PM

More than 2,000 train buffs sprint to catch first train of Hong Kong's new cross-harbour line extension

Mad dash.

May 15, 2022, 04:40 PM

White & airy heritage houses in Katong to be available for rent under SLA

Wow.

May 15, 2022, 03:46 PM

Private-hire drivers reluctant to return despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

As life returns to greater normalcy following the relaxation of most of the Covid-19 restrictions late last month, taxi and private hire companies are experiencing a rapid resurgence of demand for their services, but drivers are in short supply.

May 15, 2022, 01:54 PM

Chonky community cat in Woodlands ignores cat beds, opts to sleep on food delivery bag

Looks comfortable.

May 15, 2022, 01:47 PM

Fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 3 persons conveyed to hospital

Oh no.

May 15, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.