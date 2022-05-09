NSFs & regulars no longer required to surrender NRICs

National Servicemen (NSFs) and regulars will no longer need to exchange their civilian National Registration Identity Cards (NRICs) for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) military Identity Cards (ICs) from May 15 onwards.

Military ICs will still be issued to all SAF soldiers, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) shared the announcement via a press release on May 19.

Since the introduction of National Service (NS) in 1967, SAFs soldiers have been carrying their military identity cards instead of their civilian ones.

Return of NRICs in phases

Mindef said the return of the NRICs of NSFs and regulars would be conducted in phases through their Unit Manpower Officers and completed by November 2022.

While the military IC continues to serve as the primary document for SAF service personnel to identify themselves, SAF personnel will hold both their NRICs and their military ICs going forward.

In addition, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will continue to issue the NS identity card to their NSFs.

The NS identity card is still the primary document for identifying SPF and SCDF national servicemen.

Top photo by The Singapore Army's Facebook page.